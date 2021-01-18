Taking to the sky to see underground

The U.S. Geological Survey will conduct an airborne survey to study the rock layers under a region of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois starting in mid-January and lasting through the spring. Results will provide state-of-the-art, subsurface maps that will contribute to a wide range of 3D representations of the nation’s surface and underground geology.

As part of this research, a low flying airplane with auxiliary instrumentation will be used. "Residents and visitors should not be alarmed to witness the aircraft flying low to the ground near the Carbondale, Illinois, and the Cape Girardeau, Missouri, regions," a news release from USGS stated.

The airplane is under contract to the USGS through TerraQuest Ltd. The aircraft will be operated by experienced pilots who are specially trained and approved for low-level flying. All flights are coordinated with the FAA to ensure flights are in accordance with U.S. law.

USGS scientists plan to use the new geophysical data to help determine the 3D geologic framework surrounding known and potentially undiscovered mineral systems that provide commodities important to many green technologies. In addition, this research is meant to map the soil and rock chemistry at the surface.