Taxes dominate council agenda

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the case of the fire call Saturday evening where a quick response saved a resident, Mecey said that had that crew been on another emergency, it would have been about 20 minutes before getting a truck on the scene.

The tax is expected to generate $2.2 million in annual revenue. The preliminary use of funds would be to hire five new full-time police officers and eight full-time firefighters, along with salary increases for the police department to remain competitive in retention and recruiting. Another portion of the taxes would replace the general funds currently used for public safety.

Forsythe said that there will be a public hearing on the matter during the next city council meeting.

In other legislation, the council also held a first reading of a use tax (known as Wayfair tax), also subject to the approval of the voters on Nov. 2. The use tax would allow the city to capture taxes from internet sales through the state of Missouri after state legislation was passed during the last session in Jefferson City.

During the Public Safety Report, Forsythe read a letter from Mecey regarding the contributions of a neighbor and Farmington officers responding to a residential fire on Trimfoot Terrace on Saturday evening.