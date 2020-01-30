TDL fire chief quits

The chief of Terre Du Lac’s Fire Department has announced his resignation, giving reasons similar to those expressed by the private lake community’s police chief when he resigned last week.
Fire Chief Jonathan Moore posted on social media Wednesday that he had turned in his walking papers to the Terre Du Lac Association with his resignation effective Friday. In his Facebook post, which came out Thursday morning, he said the decision hadn’t been easy to make.
“I love the work that the department has done. I love the lives that we have touched,” he posted. “But due to many reasons, none of which have to do with the Fire Department itself, I have decided to take an offer with another company. This was the best decision for my family.”
Moore will become an EMT with Cape County Private Ambulance Service. He joined TDLFD in March 2018, became interim chief in June 2019 and was officially designated chief in November.
On Thursday afternoon, Moore expanded on his reasons for leaving the department.
“My resignation was the easiest and the hardest decision that I've had to make in a long time,” he said by email. “I didn't put this in the social media post, but I did not want to leave the fire department itself. The work environment, rumors, and suspected favoritism portrayed by the board of directors steered my decision.”
Police Chief Tim Cook resigned his position as head of the police department on Jan. 22, citing lack of resources, lack of benefits and an abundance of politics he said he felt had been emanating from the Terre Du Lac Association board, which recently installed a new slate of members this month.
Debra Thacker is the new association president, hailing from California and relatively new to the private lake community. She said she joined the board because she’s been impressed by the amenities of Terre Du Lac and wanted to see if she could help transition it through its current challenges.
“I’ve been watching the lawsuits over the last year, and I thought, I want to be part of the solution,” she said. “When I won (a seat on the board), I was shocked, because I’m pretty new to the community.”
Thacker acknowledged Terre Du Lac is in a period of transition.
“There are 20-year friendships that are being pulled apart,” she said. “But I have a lot of optimism for this community. There are good people here.”
She said, ironically, it was a recent house fire that seemed to prove the lake community could still unite in times of trouble.
“It may be tough right now, but we have a wonderful community. We recently had a couple who had a fire, but it’s really brought a lot of us together,” Thacker said. “People who usually can’t stand each other are working together on fundraisers to help this family and it’s been great to see how we can still come together, ultimately. I’m very positive about Terre Du Lac’s future.”
About Moore’s departure, she said she is sad to see him go, “but you can’t fault anyone for finding a better job. I met him twice, but I haven’t had a sit-down conversation yet. A lot has been happening. All I can say is that I wish him well.”
Moore indicated while he is looking forward to the next chapter, he is finding it difficult to leave his colleagues behind.
“I wish nothing but the best for the Fire Department in their future endeavors and will continue to support the men and women of the Department in any way I can. The firefighters of the Terre Du Lac Fire Department are amongst the best firefighters I have ever had the privilege to work with,” he posted on social media. “I feel honored that they allowed me to lead the department to what it has become today. I hope the community continues to support the Fire Department so that they may continue to better serve the community.”
