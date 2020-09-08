TDL hopes for merger for police department

“We want to go above and beyond the call of duty, and pay for a service that we want,” said Patt. “We want the five officers still here patrolling just this area, and we are willing to absorb 100% of the costs.

“We've had police out here for 40 years,” he explained. “We have a police budget, and all we're going to do is pay the county our police budget from this point on.”

Patt said Terre Du Lac will be accounting for every expense of their satellite station.

“Everything's going to be itemized to the dollar,” he noted. “We're going to pay for every hour of service we get, including benefits, putting gas in the vehicles, and including the vehicles themselves. We are providing the vehicles, the guns, the men, everything.”

Patt said he is hoping to work with St. Francois County to establish a partnership with the sheriff’s department to continue the service as something like a satellite office, however, he notes that he does not yet have all the facts and "nothing is set in stone." Patt explained that Terre Du Lac wishes to fund a department of some type in cooperation with the county.

Patt stressed that he wants to keep law enforcement in Terre Du Lac as close as possible to the current configuration.