TDL PD talks with county about merger

“…We discussed what some of the options might be to keep them from losing their police department,” he said. “We’re waiting for our attorney, Travis Elliott, to get back with us on how that can and may work, then we will make a decision on what we want to do. We are just looking at different options right now. They still have police protection, and it doesn’t cost the county any money.”

Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher is starting on the process of determining what can be done about the situation.

“We have several questions,” he said. “First of all, the reason they want to do it, as presented to me, is that they will lose their insurance coverage of their police department as of Sept. 1. We have one month to have a decision and act on it, if we decide to do this.

“There are a lot of questions. First, what is their insurability, can we add them to our policy? Second, there are six officers and vehicles that are involved. Do we add them to our payroll — and it’s not budgeted, how do we work that? Do we provide funding for that out of their budget? There will be a difference between the payscale systems, how does that work? The benefit program, if they were brought in, would have to be added to it.”

Gallaher said that currently new questions come up every minute about the situation. One positive thing Gallaher mentioned is that the TDL officers are commissioned sheriff’s deputies, so they are already qualified to join the sheriff’s department.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

