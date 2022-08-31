TDL renews agreement with SFCSD

After a meeting Tuesday with county officials, the annual agreement between the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department and the Terre Du Lac Association (TDL) over the “Terre Du Lac Division” of the sheriff’s department was renewed.

There had been some rumors and contention recently over whether to continue the agreement or to reduce the program. Duane Patt, Property Owners Association Board president, cleared up what he considered a misconception and stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the county is essentially the same with a few minor changes.

“There have been discussions of reducing the amount of deputies that we have, not canceling (the program),” he said. “It’s very important to me that we at least keep the current level of deputies, it is very important that we have police coverage out here.”

In the original 2020 MOU, the sheriff’s department provides deputies that are permanently assigned to the “Terre Du Lac Division” (TDLD). The deputies will have full authority as St. Francois County sheriff’s deputies with a staffing level of five deputies and will maintain training for TDLD deputies.

At the commission meeting in 2020 where the agreement was approved, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said, “We have what we think is a viable agreement with TDL. They pay exactly what we spent the previous month on TDL. Whatever the expense is, it will be flagged in the accounting system. The first week of each month, we send them a bill for whatever the total was the previous month. They have until the third week of the month to pay us. This will not be levelized paying. There will be times that their insurance bill…that will be a huge bill that month. There will be times that we have three payroll periods instead of two. We charge them the actual charges that we incur. There’s no guessing or estimate or annual revision.”

When discussing renewing the MOU at a county commission meeting in 2021, Lt. Michael Ryan of the sheriff's department explained how the MOU worked out over the first year.

“With Terre Du Lac deputies working with St. Francois County, it’s worked out very well,” he said. “We’ve had them assist us just outside of Terre Du Lac … when our guys are further south.”

The new contract does have the reduction to four deputies instead of five out of necessity due to a department-wide shortage of manpower. Patt stated that was a minimum put in the contract. Should the department become fully staffed, the division will return to five deputies. He pointed out an improvement to the agreement.

“We will now have additional reporting available to us every month,” he said. “Central Dispatch is now going to be creating a special division for us where they can pull these reports out for the community that has been asking for it.

“Things worked out very smoothly, we brought up a few scheduling changes for the deputies with this contract to better suit our community’s needs.”

Going into the third year of the unique arrangement, Patt stresses that he is very pleased with the current situation and the services Terre Du Lac receives as a result of it.

“I’m very proud to live in a community that has a low crime rate,” he said. “We have a low crime rate in my opinion because they are here.

"I am an excavating contractor here digging foundations and doing sewer hookups. I do meet with these homeowners and I ask them what brought them to Terre Du Lac because it’s very important to me because if I’m elected to serve the people I’m asking about their needs. At least 85-90% minimum say police and fire services.

“This is my last year in office and it is very important to me because I was there during the transition from the Terre Du Lac Police Department to come up with a solution very quick with the sheriff’s department. In my opinion, it’s been a major success for three years. The sheriff’s department addresses any concerns we have. I have a very good working relationship with them and I hope that continues for future boards.”