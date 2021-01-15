TDL Utilities sale approved

The Staff of the PSC, an entity separate from the Commission itself, concluded that the proposal was economically feasible.

In reaching its conclusion, Staff considered the need to correct several deficiencies in the service Terre Du Lac customers are now receiving and whether those deficiencies could be addressed with TDL Utilities' current rates.

The Staff took into consideration Confluence's proposed improvements for the water system. Staff reviewed the company's general plan to replace the single-cell lagoon and collection sewer with a lift station that will involve the construction of a new electric service, an all-weather access road, and a remote monitoring system.

They also looked at the company's proposed system improvements for the oxidation ditch treatment system, including potentially expanding or replacing the oxidation ditch in its entirety; and proposed improvements for the three-cell lagoon and collection sewer.

The Staff observed that parts of these projects were planned to be completed no later than 18 months following the acquisition closing.