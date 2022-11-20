Thanksgiving holidays observed, offices close Thursday/Friday

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, marking a time when families slow down, get together, eat a feast, and set aside time to catch up with each other, and rev up for the holidays.

The Daily Journal will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. We will not publish on Thanksgiving. We will resume normal business hours on Friday.

Bismarck city offices will close at noon on Wednesday and be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bonne Terre city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday's trash will be picked up Wednesday this week.

Desloge city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday's trash will be picked up on Wednesday this week.

Farmington city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leadington city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leadwood city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Park Hills city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday's trash pickup will run a day early, on Wednesday. Friday's trash route will run on the following Monday.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.