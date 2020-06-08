You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in SFC
The COVID-19 case count in St. Francois County rose to 47 confirmed cases with the report of three new active cases Monday

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) reported on Monday three new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 47.

There are now seven active cases of the virus in St. Francois County. Since March 22, 38 COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and two patients have died.

Of the 47 cases of the virus recorded within the county, 19 have been residents of Farmington, 17 cases have been Bonne Terre residents, eight patients have been from Park Hills, two cases were residents of Iron Mountain Lake, and one case was reported out of French Village.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Concerned about COVID-19?

