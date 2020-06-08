Three new COVID-19 cases reported in SFC

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) reported on Monday three new COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 47.

There are now seven active cases of the virus in St. Francois County. Since March 22, 38 COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and two patients have died.

Of the 47 cases of the virus recorded within the county, 19 have been residents of Farmington, 17 cases have been Bonne Terre residents, eight patients have been from Park Hills, two cases were residents of Iron Mountain Lake, and one case was reported out of French Village.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.