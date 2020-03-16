Town looks into Livable Streets program

"For myself I'm fine, I've got what I need, but I start thinking about Fredericktown, and as I'm reading about livable streets, I see the CDC is involved with this," Henke said. "I start looking at the health aspects of it, and I start thinking this is perfect for Fredericktown. We should do this."

Henke said when you look at Missouri and Madison County and their rankings when it come to obesity problems, it is not good.

"We talk about health problems and what we want to do to fix them but we're not making a whole lot of progress and getting people out of obesity," Henke said. "I don't want to single that one thing out but that is a big part of relating the problems to what we have."

Henke said the way to get past that is to engage in active transportation.

"After World War II, we built our communities and our towns and our cities around cars," Henke said. "At the time we didn't think in 50-60 years what that might mean. What it means is, we have people that are not engaging.

Henke said livable streets and the cycling program is a desire to get people active in a way that they have not been in a long time.