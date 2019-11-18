Treasurer Glore to retire

St. Francois County Treasurer Kerry Glore has decided not to seek reelection for office next year.
Glore will retire after 34 years in office and 38 years in public service. She began working for St. Francois County in November 1982 and was elected treasurer in 1986. She will retire at the end of her term on Dec. 31, 2020, after serving nine terms as treasurer.
Glore began in the courthouse as deputy treasurer under the direction of then-Treasurer Juanita Stam.
“Juanita Stam had vast experience in county government and was a great county treasurer, boss and mentor,” Glore said. “Juanita was a wonderful person and highly respected by everyone that knew her. When she passed away while in office in 1986, the people of the county truly lost a dear friend and dedicated public servant.”
With the passing of Stam, a replacement to complete her unexpired term had to be decided by a vote of the people. Glore won the primary and general elections in 1986 and first took office as county treasurer on Jan. 1, 1987.
“Juanita already had an efficient, effective treasurer’s office in place,” Glore said. “When I became treasurer in 1987, I continued to run the office based on the principles she and the people of the county would expect – with honesty, efficiency, and fairness to all.”
Glore has seen many changes during her years as county treasurer, most notably the transition from ledger books to computers. She has been involved in launching two major integrated fund accounting systems, one in 1994 and one in 2016.
“Since then, the technology upgrades made in the treasurer’s office have been tremendous,” she said. “We now use technology in every aspect of the treasurer’s duties.”
When Glore began, St. Francois County was a fourth-class county operating as second class. Then in 2003, the county became an official second-class county. By budget year 2013, St. Francois County was designated a first-class county.
Other changes include about 11 different commissioners, three sheriffs, four county clerks, three circuit clerks, five auditors, six prosecuting attorneys, two recorders, three collectors, three public administrators and two coroners.
You have free articles remaining.
Several county facilities have been added since Glore took office as treasurer. They include a juvenile facility, a new county jail, county emergency 911 building, annex building, expanded county barn locations and the Weber Road Facility. All of these things impact the county treasurer’s office since revenues and expenses from all departments are turned over to the county treasury.
“The county has seen tremendous growth over the years,” she said. “I and my wonder staff have worked hard to streamline our processes and continue to improve our efficiency in order to keep up with that growth. We’ve had good relationships with the various county departments over the years. The treasurer’s office has always been honest and hardworking, maintaining a good record of service. Accountability has always been our first priority.”
Glore has balanced every budget to the penny and oversaw safe, conservative investments which have kept the county from losses, even during tough financial times such as the 2008 financial crisis. Over the years, she has seen interest rates go from double digit yields to less than 1%.
While Glore has seen many changes in 38 years, she says one thing remains constant.
“I have always been thankful,” she said. “No official gets elected alone. It takes people helping you and voters. I have been truly blessed to have so much support along the way. Thank you all for trusting me and electing me your county treasurer. I couldn’t have done it without you. I am humbled that so many people, voters and friends allowed me to be elected nine times.
“There are a few of those supporters I absolutely must mention by name. I want to send out a special thank-you to my family. First, there’s by husband Dave and son Tom and his wife, Candace. Next, there’s Dad, Mom, Jimmy, Arthur, Donald, Sharon, Karen, Cleta, Katherine, Frank, Shirley, Darren, Mary and Dennis. My family is the absolute best.”
Glore explained her plans for retirement.
“I’m looking forward to time with friends and family, especially my grandchildren. I’ve got five of the best, cutest grandkids you would ever want to meet! Also, my husband and I plan to do some traveling, plus there’s always things to do on the farm, if I really get bored, which I don’t think I will. I will find something to do.”
Dana Jenkins of the treasurer’s office says she will miss Glore’s presence in the office.
“I have worked for Kerry for 26 years and she has been the best boss ever,” she said. “Her knowledge and kindness will be missed by all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.