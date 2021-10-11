Turned away from visiting prison, lawmakers voice concerns about spate of inmate deaths

Curry, of Joplin, began monitoring Missouri prisons after developing a relationship with an inmate through correspondence. Her advocacy grew from tweeting about conditions to establishing a not-for-profit that has sources among inmates and staff.

Prisons are short-staffed and drugs are too available, she said.

“My concern is that they are not keeping incarcerated people and staff as safe as they should be,” Curry said. “There is a very high rate of overdoses right now in our Department of Corrections facilities and there are suicides on the rise.”

Collins said she started visiting prisons because the first letter she received as a lawmaker was from an inmate who alerted her to her legislative right of access.

She said she has visited the Chillicothe Correctional Center, the Bonne Terre prison three times previously, the Jefferson City Correctional center twice and the prisons in Pacific, Potosi and Moberly once each.

She is holding a town hall meeting on prison reform later this month in partnership with Curry.

In its response to the criticisms raised by Collins and Anderson, Pojmann wrote that they had an opportunity to return and chose not to do so.