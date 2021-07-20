Turner's many turns

There’s been many turns in the life of Bob Turner, the floodplain manager for St. Francois County.
Originally from Belgrade, Turner grew up helping out with his parents' feed and hardware store. Starting out at age 12 as a clerk, he stayed busy.
“We worked seven days a week,” he said. “On Sundays I ended up delivering bottle gas to people that ran out.”
Turner is a retired registered professional civil engineer in Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. He is a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers. Growing up in Belgrade, he didn’t even know an engineer or what they did.
“There was an elderly gentleman in the community,” he said. “I was in the fifth grade, he said that I was pretty smart and should consider becoming a civil engineer. He knew a civil engineer and he made a good living. From that time on I was going to be a civil engineer, even though I never met an active civil engineer until I went to Rolla.”
But first, he graduated from Valley High School in Caledonia as senior class president. He attended Flat River Junior College, Mineral Area College's precursor, and earned an associate degree in engineering. He continued to the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla, which is now known as Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.
Turner then heeded the old saying, “Go west, young man”.
“I got an offer to go to work for the state of California at their division of highways,” he said. He was based in the city of Eureka, California. “This was in 1966, my salary was $500 a month. It was a lot of money, well above average.”
Even though roadwork can sound prosaic to the average person, Turner talked about some of California’s ideas about transportation.
“One of the areas I was in was the maintenance section and we worked on the world’s highest (at the time) roadway fill,” he said. “From the crown of the road to the slope was 386 feet. They were really environmentally conscious. They painted the backs of the signs green to fit into the environment. We built concrete ditches in various places, but we had to put dirt into them so they would blend into the terrain. It was after the concrete was poured and still wet, you just put it on the surface.”
Turner said that the famous California Redwoods created their own unique challenges for highway designers and maintenance crews.
“We had to build metal crib walls around redwood trees where the slope of the road came down,” he said. “We had to protect them. When the road went through a state park, when a redwood tree would fall, you couldn’t remove that tree. You could only cut out for the right of way, you had to leave everything else.”
After a couple of years, Turner came back to Missouri and got a job at Sikeston as a highway designer for the state. He rose to the position of senior highway designer, working on Interstate 155 from Sikeston to Dyersburg, Tennessee, and designing drainage systems in Sikeston. He was then promoted to Springfield as a district highway design engineer, supervising a squad of seven or eight technical people.
“I designed intersections, and did the original design of Hwy. 65 through Branson and 65 north out of Springfield,” he said. Turner designed the relocation of I-44 around St. Roberts, replacing a notoriously bad curve in the interstate.
He became assistant director of public works for ten years for the city of Springfield, and spent two years as acting director of public works before becoming director of building development services. After a while, it was time to move on.
“After 15 years with the city, you repeat a lot of things. It gets to be old hat,” he said. He took a job as assistant director of public works in Little Rock, Arkansas. “Our grandkids were in Louisiana, so we were a little closer to them,” he said.
In Little Rock, Turner moved into a whole different world.
“Little Rock had a history of discrimination,” he said. “As a result, neighborhood associations developed. At the time, there were 144 neighborhood associations. One of my jobs was to make contact with those associations and get input as to how we could help them. It was one of the most enlightening experiences that I have had. At first when I went to some of the meetings, especially the African American Associations, they were very suspicious of me, and I understood that. Over a period of time, it became wonderful, some of the best friends I had, I made through those associations.”
After eight years, Turner was promoted to assistant city manager and was involved with all the aspects of the construction of the Clinton Presidential Library. He worked with then-city council member Dr. Dean Kumpuris to develop a downtown marketplace along the Arkansas River.
“They passed an ordinance that allowed people to take a drink from a restaurant or bar to another one,” he said. “They basically created a new entertainment zone. A new hotel was built that was the first hotel built downtown in 50 years.”
Family matters dictated the next move and another new chapter for Turner.
“My wife said she wanted to go to Louisiana to be close to the grandkids,” he said. “I had retired from the Missouri State Highway Department, I had retired from the city of Springfield, now I retired from the city of Little Rock.”
The Turners moved to Louisiana one week after Katrina destroyed New Orleans. Turner went to work for FEMA to help with disaster remediation.
“I went to Plaquemines Parish, 30 feet of water had went over the parish,” he said. “While there, I went up to the top of the inside of the Superdome, they wanted me to go on the top of the outside of the Superdome, but I thought better."
Turner was transferred to another section and was later assigned to be the final inspector and approver for the trailers being installed in the Lower Ninth Ward.
“That was the most dangerous place to be in New Orleans,” he said. “I had an armed guard with me every day. I would go and inspect the trailers that were installed by contractors. A couple of times I drove down the road, looked in the mirror, and there were drug deals going on behind me. On one occasion, the armed guard did pull his gun. We went to one trailer where I was to be the final inspector. There was somebody in it already. We found out it was the owner, he thought he could just go in. It worked out okay.”
After some time, Ascension Parish, which is just south of Baton Rouge, called Turner to take over as director of public works.
“I actually lived in Ascension Parish, I got the job,” he said. “Louisiana is different from anywhere else you’ve ever been. It has a lot of political issues, corruption, there were people that were hired that were not capable of doing the job, but had the right connections.
One time, as director of public works, somebody in the city manager’s office called and said they had two people they wanted him to find a place for. He asked for their qualifications.
“They’re part of our building inspection department and can’t get certified,” he said. “One of them was ‘okay’. The other one, people didn’t like him. I told them I would take the one, but not the other. That was an interesting situation. Louisiana at that time had a long history of that sort of thing.”
Turner stated that he was happy there, he loved the food and loved the people. “We were about a block and a half from the grandkids. My wife was happy, I was happy.” But things changed.
“My wife had Alzheimer’s and passed away,” he said. “I still had my grandkids. My son-in-law is from Ste. Genevieve. They then moved to Ste. Genevieve and I (was) sitting in Louisiana by myself now.”
That’s when Turner decided to make a move back home, sort of. Although from Belgrade, he is a direct descendent of Sarah Barton Murphy, the founder of Murphy’s settlement, which is now known as Farmington. His lineage traces through Murphy’s granddaughter, Louisiana Murphy.
“I bought a house in Farmington about four years ago. I thought, ‘What am I going to do now?’ maybe St. Francois County has something I can help them out with.”
After some time, he talked to Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher, who said he needed a floodplain manager. Turner spoke about his current role, something he does as a volunteer without pay, aside from mileage expenses.
“My actual role is to assist people such they do not build in an area that could damage their property, nor could they harm somebody else’s property,” he said. “St. Francois County is growing at a rapid rate, as a result, it’s a natural encroachment on floodplain areas. Fifty years ago, people didn’t develop over there because they knew it flooded. Now, they are pushing that to the limit. I want them to be able to develop, but do it properly and according to FEMA regulations such that they do not harm others.”
Turner is emphatic that he does not want to act as an enforcement agent for the county.
“Theoretically, I could be, because the ordinance speaks of penalties if you do certain things,” he said. “To me, that’s not helpful to anybody to penalize them. My goal is to contact before you jump off the deep end and I’ll tell you how deep it is. I have access to FEMA websites and in thorny issues I have the ability to FEMA and have their assistance on it.
“One of the things I’ve done, we’ve created a webpage to talk about floodplains. I’ve written something up that people who are concerned about flooding to access the site and see that. I want to try to do is alert people to the dangers of flooding in St. Francois County. We have very significant areas that flood. On a beautiful day, it’s easy to look at a piece of property and think that it’s save to buy and build. I want people to call me or let me know if they are buying a piece of property, just ask me if it’s in a flood area. I’ll be glad to look at it and determine from FEMA websites whether it’s in an area that’s flooding. Slowly, more and more people are talking to me about that, I’m feeling better.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com