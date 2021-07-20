Turner's many turns

“That was the most dangerous place to be in New Orleans,” he said. “I had an armed guard with me every day. I would go and inspect the trailers that were installed by contractors. A couple of times I drove down the road, looked in the mirror, and there were drug deals going on behind me. On one occasion, the armed guard did pull his gun. We went to one trailer where I was to be the final inspector. There was somebody in it already. We found out it was the owner, he thought he could just go in. It worked out okay.”

After some time, Ascension Parish, which is just south of Baton Rouge, called Turner to take over as director of public works.

“I actually lived in Ascension Parish, I got the job,” he said. “Louisiana is different from anywhere else you’ve ever been. It has a lot of political issues, corruption, there were people that were hired that were not capable of doing the job, but had the right connections.

One time, as director of public works, somebody in the city manager’s office called and said they had two people they wanted him to find a place for. He asked for their qualifications.