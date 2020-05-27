Two Bismarck city seats up for election

Two positions on the Bismarck Board of Aldermen are up for election on June 2.
In Ward 1, incumbent Ryan Wallis and Jeanie Steltzer are on the ballot as vying for a two-year term. When contacted for an interview, Stelzer said she is no longer running. Her name remains on the ballot.
In Ward 2, incumbent Lochie Counts is running against Dustin Garling for a two-year term.
Counts, 44, lives in Bismarck Ward 2 with her husband, Josh, and two children, Sydney and Brett Horton.
She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and was a teacher in the Farmington and North County school districts for 19 years. After taking an EMR class and then an EMT class, she tested and received her EMT-B license and decided to leave the classroom and follow her passion for EMS.
Counts works for the Iron County Ambulance District with both of her children. Her daughter is an EMT attending paramedic school and her son is a 2020 graduate and an EMT. Her husband is a 911 dispatcher.
Her family has always been involved with city government. Her father, Larry Barton, was the Bonne Terre city administrator and her mother and grandfather served on Bonne Terre City Council.
“I love the Bismarck community and wanted to be a part of making Bismarck the best town in SFC,” Counts said. “I feel I am educated and honest when making decisions for our town. I have the citizens’ best interest in mind. I do not have a personal agenda other than to continue to better the city of Bismarck.”
Counts added that she is honest and fair when dealing with city issues and people in general.
“I am not afraid to ask questions,” Counts said. “I look at the big picture and consider all the sides of the issue.”
She belongs to the Bismarck United Methodist Church and the Ladies of ECMO.
Wallis and Garling were contacted for information but did not respond.
