Two DPD officers commended for saving life

During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock took the opportunity to recognize two of his department’s officers for their service to the community, which recently involved saving the life of a local man.

“Way too often things go unnoticed, or people go without a ‘thank you’ for good deeds that they do — sometimes over and above the call of duty,” said Bullock. “I would like to thank Officer John-Erik Bradford and Officer Stephanie Memhardt for their dedication to the police department, the City of Desloge, and its citizens who they serve so well.”

Bullock asked the officers to join him in front of the board, where he read a prepared statement detailing their life-saving actions.

On Dec. 17, at approximately 3:18 p.m., Officers Bradford and Memhardt were dispatched to a Desloge residence in reference to a man down from a possible overdose.

When the officers arrived, they discovered a man lying in a yard behind the residence. The man was beginning to lose color in his face, was not breathing, and was unresponsive.

Bullock stated that the man was in full cardiac arrest at the time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}