Two DPD officers commended for saving life

During the Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock took the opportunity to recognize two of his department’s officers for their service to the community, which recently involved saving the life of a local man.
“Way too often things go unnoticed, or people go without a ‘thank you’ for good deeds that they do — sometimes over and above the call of duty,” said Bullock. “I would like to thank Officer John-Erik Bradford and Officer Stephanie Memhardt for their dedication to the police department, the City of Desloge, and its citizens who they serve so well.”
Bullock asked the officers to join him in front of the board, where he read a prepared statement detailing their life-saving actions.
On Dec. 17, at approximately 3:18 p.m., Officers Bradford and Memhardt were dispatched to a Desloge residence in reference to a man down from a possible overdose.
When the officers arrived, they discovered a man lying in a yard behind the residence. The man was beginning to lose color in his face, was not breathing, and was unresponsive.
Bullock stated that the man was in full cardiac arrest at the time.
The chief said Bradford retrieved his Narcan nasal spray while Memhardt began administering CPR on the victim. After applying the opioid-reversal spray, the two officers took turns performing CPR while the man remained unresponsive.
Bradford then administered a second dose of Narcan, and the officers continued their resuscitation efforts. As the ambulance was arriving on the scene, the man began breathing and became responsive. Bullock said the man was then transported to Parkland Health Center and has since made a complete recovery.
“This constituted a clinical save by the officers,” said Bullock. “Officers Bradford and Memhardt are to be commended for their knowledge, skills, and quick thinking that resulted in reviving a person who was in full cardiac arrest to a complete recovery.”
The chief then presented award plaques to both officers as members of the board and those in attendance at the meeting stood and applauded.
City Mayor David Kater also thanked the officers for their service on behalf of the city.
Both officers are relatively new to the police force in Desloge, having each been with the department for approximately six months or less.
Memhardt primarily serves the city as an animal control officer but is a certified peace officer and assists with patrol duties on a day-to-day basis when needed. Bradford primarily serves the town as a patrol officer.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com