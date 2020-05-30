Two in race for medical board

Wood said, due to being a part of the MMC team in the past, she has a solid understanding of the daily operations as well as the challenges.

"An effective board member is passionate about helping the organization who they serve fulfill their mission," Wood said. "For this particular board, I think it is extremely important to truly care about people individually; the nursing home resident, the patient at the rural health clinic, each employee."

Wood said she feels she would be an effective board member because she has a thorough understanding of how the different individuals will be impacted by the important decisions which must be made.

"If elected, I will focus on raising awareness regarding the services that our hospital offers," Wood said. " I will be an advocate in the community and strive to help others realize its crucial importance."

Darren R. Ellis is married with two young adult children and said he has always lived in Madison County.

"I graduated in 1984 from Fredericktown High School and have an associates degree from Mineral Area College," he said.