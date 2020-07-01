Two local health departments issue public health alerts; second is related to Potosi graduation

The Potosi School District has been notified and is working closely with the health department to notify the public, according to the health department.

Close contacts of the case have been notified; however, the health department said that any person attending the event should diligently monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 11. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes.

Persons who are not close contacts are at a low risk for developing COVID-19. If you attended the event but are not a close contact you do not need to quarantine unless you develop symptoms, the health department said. If you become ill, please contact your healthcare provider.

The health department did report one new case on Wednesday. Washington County now has 27 total cases and seven active cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, the St. Francois County Health Center announced a public health alert due to a possible COVID-19 community exposure.

Prior to being diagnosed, a COVID-19 positive person attended the following event: Loomis Bros. Circus in Bonne Terre on June 24 from 6:50 p.m.-7:40 p.m. The case was infectious at the time, but not symptomatic.

Close contacts of the case have been notified; however, any person attending the event should diligently monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 8th. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed cased for at least 15 minutes. Persons who are NOT close contacts are at a low risk for developing COVID-19. If you attended the event but are NOT a close contact, you do not need to quarantine unless you develop symptoms. If you become ill and would like to be tested, please contact your medical provider.

All persons should continue to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, you should get medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion or inability to arouse

• Bluish lips or face

This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911. Notify the operator that you have, or think you might have, COVID-19. If possible, put on a cloth face covering before medical help arrives. If you are going to the hospital via your own transport, please call your local hospital before arriving.