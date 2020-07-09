Two new cases of COVID-19 in Washington County

"The isolation period depends on the onset of symptoms and resolve of symptoms per CDC guidelines," the health center said. "Asymptomatic cases may be released 10 days from the test date per CDC guidelines. The DOC outbreaks will remain as open investigations until two full incubation periods have passed without a new case (28 days)."

The quarantine period is for contacts to confirmed cases and is 14 days (incubation period) past the last exposure to a confirmed case, according to the health center.