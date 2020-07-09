Two new cases of COVID-19 in Washington County

The Washington County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The county now has 33 total cases and seven active cases.
The St. Francois County Health Center did not report any new cases on Thursday. The county still has 168 total cases.
There are eight active cases and none of them are associated the 105 cases in the Department of Corrections outbreaks, according to the health center.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
