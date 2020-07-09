Two new cases of COVID-19 in Washington County
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Washington County

Health Center prepares for coronavirus
Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Washington County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The county now has 33 total cases and seven active cases.

The St. Francois County Health Center did not report any new cases on Thursday. The county still has 168 total cases.

There are eight active cases and none of them are associated the 105 cases in the Department of Corrections outbreaks, according to the health center.

"The isolation period depends on the onset of symptoms and resolve of symptoms per CDC guidelines," the health center said. "Asymptomatic cases may be released 10 days from the test date per CDC guidelines. The DOC outbreaks will remain as open investigations until two full incubation periods have passed without a new case (28 days)."
 
The quarantine period is for contacts to confirmed cases and is 14 days (incubation period) past the last exposure to a confirmed case, according to the health center.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Concerned about COVID-19?

