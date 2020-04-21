Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases for SFC; total up to 24

After nine days without a new confirmed case of COVID-19, the St. Francois County Health Center reported two new cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed cases to 24 in the county. Of those, 21 have recovered.
“In general, cases are going down,” Health Center Director Amber Elliott said on Tuesday during her live update on Facebook. “So that’s a good thing.
"In addition to, not just us, other parts of the state, they are seeing cases being reported going down. So that’s good that we are probably headed in the right direction for now.”
Everyone is anxious to get back to normal life, Elliott said, but we have to careful how we do that.
“Our healthcare partners, we’ve had discussions with them and the general consensus is that we’ve got to be careful as to pulling back those stay-at-home orders and be strategic,” Elliott said. “And that’s why those phases to move back to recovery or a more familiar way of life, that’s why those are so important.”
Missouri has not released its plan for reopening the state yet. But the White House has released its three-phase plan.
Although the state is continually reassessing, Elliott doesn’t think the statewide stay-at-home order will be extended through May. It currently runs through May 3.
“It doesn’t sound like it,” Elliott said. “It sounds like, at a national level, they are wanting to head towards the phased levels of recoveries.”
She also said she doesn’t foresee the county order being extended longer than the state order.
Over the past week, the health center is aware of about 100 residents that have been tested, bringing that total number of residents tested to 321.
“That’s the less than 1% of our population,” Elliott said. “If you look at the testing capacity of the state, they are also testing a little less than 1% of the state population at this time.”
Elliott emphasized the need for testing and said it’s a gap in the system.
“Testing in a concern throughout the entire state,” Elliott said. “I’ve heard from other health department directors and that is a concern across our state and in other places in our country. I think it’s getting better in general, but it’s still an issue.”
She knows there has been a lot of reports of people have problems getting tested, but that decision is up to healthcare providers.
“We have to put faith into them to use their clinical judgement to test people,” Elliott said. “And certainly when people are tested, we are able to know if someone is positive or not, and we are able to do our part in isolating and quarantining the appropriate contacts.”
Elliott said she has been getting questions about testing in nursing homes after a recent outbreak in a facility in Jefferson County.
“Locally, we have had people tested here and there in nursing homes,” Elliott said. “Again, this is done through the provider of the nursing home ordering that test. All of those to date to are negative, so that’s good.
"That’s not to say that we couldn’t have a situation like we see in other places. It’s just where we are here in this moment. But we haven’t seen anywhere where they are testing an entire facility like what we are seeing to the north of us.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
