Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases for SFC; total up to 24

“It doesn’t sound like it,” Elliott said. “It sounds like, at a national level, they are wanting to head towards the phased levels of recoveries.”

She also said she doesn’t foresee the county order being extended longer than the state order.

Over the past week, the health center is aware of about 100 residents that have been tested, bringing that total number of residents tested to 321.

“That’s the less than 1% of our population,” Elliott said. “If you look at the testing capacity of the state, they are also testing a little less than 1% of the state population at this time.”

Elliott emphasized the need for testing and said it’s a gap in the system.

“Testing in a concern throughout the entire state,” Elliott said. “I’ve heard from other health department directors and that is a concern across our state and in other places in our country. I think it’s getting better in general, but it’s still an issue.”

She knows there has been a lot of reports of people have problems getting tested, but that decision is up to healthcare providers.