Two new COVID-19 cases in SFC

The St. Francois County Health Center reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the county's total to 51 cases.

There are currently eight active cases, according to the health center's numbers.

One of the latest cases was related to contact from another positive case. The other case has no known source of contact. Both cases are men in their 40s. One case is in the Bonne Terre zip code and the other in Farmington zip code.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri will be fully open on Tuesday.

"The governor has emphasized the importance of personal responsibility," stated a post on the heath center's Facebook page. "Individuals need to follow healthy hygiene practices, stay at home when they are sick, practice physical distancing to lower the risk of spread, and use a cloth face covering (with some exceptions) in community settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained."

The Washington County Health Department reported a new case on Sunday, bringing its total to 15.

The latest case is a woman in her 40s who had contact with another positive case. That is the only confirmed active case in the county.