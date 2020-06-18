Two new COVID-19 cases in Ste. Gen. County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 16.

The two new cases are not related, according to the health department.

The health department also reported two probable cases.

"This identifies individuals who meet the clinical criteria and epidemiological link to a lab confirmed case, but the individual themselves are not lab confirmed," according to the health department's update on Facebook. "Individuals in the probable category are also under home isolation and monitoring."

There are five cases being monitored by the health department.

"We would like to encourage everyone to continue with common sense precautions in their daily life," the health department said. "Fear is not a factor, but prevention is.

"Continue with good and frequent hand washing, wiping surfaces, social distancing, and wearing masks when needed. Be kind and considerate of others who have health concerns and take measures to reduce their contacts."

