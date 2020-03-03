Two vie for 117th District seat

He and his wife, Desloge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Shelton Henderson, have two adult children, Amanda and Sean, as well as a grandson, Charlie.

Asked what he was most proud of during his first two terms in office, Henderson noted a couple of things.

“First, I have proven through my voting record that I support my conscience first, my constituents second and my party line third,” he said, adding that he valued the importance of representing all of the people in his district. “Second, I believe I have proven my ability to pass legislation in many different areas. I have passed legislation in healthcare, conservation, education, local government and corrections.”

The key to passing legislation, Henderson said, is “picking a good cause that makes things better for the people of Missouri and clearly communicating its importance.”

“Currently, I have I have four bills that should work their way through the process this year,” he said. The current bills cover healthcare, local government, public safety and corrections.