Two vie for 117th District seat

A number of Republicans are locally vying in the August primary for a spot on the November ballot, but one campaign season has already started for an incumbent Republican and the Democrat who plans to challenge him.
So far two names will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for the 117th District State Representative, incumbent Mike Henderson and Tony Dorsett. Filing for the August primary ends March 31, so either one could still face a challenger on Aug. 4 in the primary election.
The district represents a large portion of St. Francois County and includes some areas of Bonne Terre, Terre Du Lac, Frankclay, Leadwood, Desloge, Park Hills, Leadington, Bismarck, Farmington, Doe Run and Iron Mountain Lake. State representative terms are two years long and, because of Missouri term limits, can be consecutively repeated only three more times for a total of four, two-year terms.
On the Democratic ticket, small business owner and truck driver Tony Dorsett is throwing his hat in the ring to challenge Henderson, who is seeking a third term.
An alumni of Farmington High School and the U.S. military, Dorsett has lived in Bonne Terre for more than 30 years. He served 13 years in the military, including three years of active duty in the U.S. Army, followed by 10 years as a member of the Missouri Army Reserves in Farmington. He is also a former member of the Teamsters and helped Pipefitters 562 build the prison in Bonne Terre.
Dorsett said he’ll bring his knowledge and experience from the working world to Jefferson City, while striving to protect union workers and state pensions, improving access to affordable healthcare, and making sure fiscal oversight happens under his watch.
"I know first-hand how hard it is to own a small business. The exorbitant cost of insurance, like workman's comp, can break many small businesses, not to mention healthcare and its costs. I certainly know of that first-hand also,” he said, having recently survived bladder cancer and leukemia.
“I could not have afforded my healthcare, especially my treatments and medications, without the VA,” he said. “No one should go without medical care or medications because they're too sick to work, or because they can't afford their insurance premiums, deductibles or medicine. Healthcare is one of my top priorities."
Dorsett will be challenging a two-term representative seeking his third term.
Mike Henderson was elected to his first two terms in 2016 and 2018. While representing the 117th District, he has served on the Workforce Development, Corrections, and Insurance committees.
Before entering politics, Henderson spent 31 years as a teacher, coach and administrator in the North County School District, retiring in 2014. He graduated in 1983 from Murray State University in Kentucky, and completed both his master’s and specialist’s degrees in educational administration at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
He and his wife, Desloge Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cheri Shelton Henderson, have two adult children, Amanda and Sean, as well as a grandson, Charlie.
Asked what he was most proud of during his first two terms in office, Henderson noted a couple of things.
“First, I have proven through my voting record that I support my conscience first, my constituents second and my party line third,” he said, adding that he valued the importance of representing all of the people in his district. “Second, I believe I have proven my ability to pass legislation in many different areas. I have passed legislation in healthcare, conservation, education, local government and corrections.”
The key to passing legislation, Henderson said, is “picking a good cause that makes things better for the people of Missouri and clearly communicating its importance.”
“Currently, I have I have four bills that should work their way through the process this year,” he said. The current bills cover healthcare, local government, public safety and corrections.
“If re-elected, I will make it my goal to continue to represent the values of the people of the 117th District by defending your Second Amendment rights, and ensuring your voice is heard in Jefferson City,” he said. “I have been very lucky in that I have been given the opportunity to work as an educator in the area for 31 years and the people of the St. Francois County have allowed me to represent them in Jefferson City for the past four years.
“I can assure you that I will continue to support the education of our children, expansion of good jobs and ensure that our tax dollars are used wisely.”
