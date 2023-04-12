Around 20 community leaders gathered Monday at the Bollinger County Health Department in Marble Hill with Congressman Jason Smith, R-8th District, to give an overview of the death and destruction caused by a tornado that struck the rural area during the early morning hours of April 5.

While the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning before the tornado hit, the speed and strength of the storm caused extensive destruction that included five fatalities, several injuries and extensive damages to property as it cut a path of destruction through the county. According to reports, the tornado's winds of more than 200 mph uprooted trees, destroyed buildings, and hurled heavy objects hundreds of yards away.

The meeting, held in a safe room at the Bollinger County Health Department in Marble Hill, was led by Kevin Cooper, the county’s emergency management director. Smith sat at the end of a shoehorn-shaped table, along with the county sheriff, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and local government representatives. A large monitor on the wall projected a flyover of the tornado’s path, with Cooper providing narration.

The affected areas include small towns such as Arab, Burfordville, Friedheim, and Scopus townships, with homes and businesses devastated by the storm. Emergency responders rushed to the scene to search and rescue survivors and help the injured.

Widespread destruction

As Cooper pointed at a pile of lumber, metal and other materials, he said, “This is the first major damage. This is one of our local businesses, Precision Roofing, and it was pretty much decimated.”

He said, while Bollinger County took the brunt of the tornado, its five-mile trek across the countryside began in Wayne County, and noted that NWS has rated the tornado as an F2.

“There's some debate,” Cooper said. “NWS will probably will be coming back in the next day or so. There's some things that we have, in our damage assessment and out trying to drive the track, there's some things that just aren't adding up. So, we've asked that they come back again and do a supplemental evaluation. And as with a lot of storms and tornadoes, one home is fine, the next one is unfortunately devastating.”

In response to Smith asking how wide the tornado was, Cooper replied, “Again, that's kind of in debate. The information I have from National Weather Service says 150 yards at its widest point. I'm not going to dispel any information they've provided us, but it just doesn't quite add up with some of the things that we've found since then.”

Cooper pointed at more debris and said, “Total destruction. That was one of our fire stations in Glen Allen. It's completely leveled. They think they can salvage two of the trucks, but one is, they're pretty certain, is totally destroyed. And this is one of the churches in here, and this is starting into the destruction for Glen Allen.”

Fatalities

The room became quiet as Cooper pointed at another heap of twisted metal and debris.

"This area right here is where the fatalities — all five of them — were,” he said. “There were other areas of the county that were impacted to some extent, but not to the significance of Glen Allen. You can see in this area, the storage sheds, they're fine. Right next to them, homes destroyed.”

A little later in the presentation, Cooper provided further details about the location of the people who died in the tornado.

“Unfortunately, they were in mobile homes,” he said. “I believe that there were two mobile homes and a large travel trailer, and if I'm not mistaken, most of them were in one of the mobile homes. But all three of them — they were all right there together.”

Asked how many homes had been destroyed, Cooper said, “Our preliminary assessment was approximately 22. Now we have subsequently, thanks to this video, found some more that were destroyed. They were outside the normal storm track. This is heading up Highway 51 and CC, just north of town three miles. I know that because I live off of CC, and thankfully this missed where my wife was by about 500 yards. You can't really see it very well, but there was a huge shop and a home that was severely damaged, possibly destroyed. Unfortunately, it was a couple that had just semi-sort-of retired and moved to the new home about eight months ago."

Pointing at another debris field, Cooper said, “This home was approximately 150 years old. And when we initially did a drive-through assessment, it looked fine. We contacted the homeowner and it's pretty messed up. A 150-year-old home, and it was shifted, twisted. I can't tell you the suffering and, you know, because these are people's homes. It makes a big difference.”

As the video came to an end, Cooper added that the tornado had also struck the community of Scopus.

“There were three homes in Scopus that were impacted — one minor, one major, and one possibly destroyed.”

Response teams

Cooper expressed gratitude to the response teams that worked tirelessly to provide immediate support and assistance to those affected by the tornado, as well as the local community, including volunteers, that came together to offer help and support to those affected by the disaster.

Multiple comments heard during and after the video made it clear that the tornado had caused emotional distress and economic hardship to the affected families and communities. In the immediate aftermath several organizations, including The Red Cross and The Salvation Army, as well as local businesses and churches, stepped in to provide emergency relief services to assist and support the tornado victims.

Responding to the video, Smith said, “We've been talking to a lot of you all and the folks here in Bollinger County, and hearing how every friend was helping their neighbors — and even if they weren't their friends — they were helping them out. It's what makes our area so special. It's just terrible. This is the deadliest tornado since 2011 in Missouri. I appreciate all of your help because we all serve the same people and it's tough. We see unfortunately too many of these in our congressional district, and I guess it's just our landscape and our environment and our four extreme seasons in Missouri that create this. All our communities are very strong and can get over it.”

Governor, president contacted

Smith mentioned recent conversations he’d had with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, senators and congressmen, as well as with President Joe Biden.

“I had a good conversation with the governor when he was leaving here talking about some different ideas that he had to try to be helpful. It's frustrating whenever you look at a lot of the federal disaster aspects. It's like, if it lands in St. Charles County where there's much more expensive homes, they're treated differently. And this is a fight that we have all the time. Right now there might be a little bit more leverage in Washington because we've seen a lot of these little tornadoes in small communities, whether it's Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, we've all been hit.

“We're small communities that have been hit, but they don't get into the disaster declaration. So that might be an aspect where I've spoken to both of our senators and talking about ways and the governor and even the president, who everyone knows I don't agree with on many things. He has been engaged and seems very receptive to looking at ways to help smaller communities. I wanted to give you all a few days because Wednesday morning wasn't that long and my team and I are here, not on the first day, but we'll be here on all the days because this is our district that we care about, and try to find ways that we can fix it.”

Community needs

In response to Smith asking what needs the community had following the storm, he was told Bollinger County — like many rural areas of the country — is in need of better internet and cellular coverage, as well as additional and updated warning sirens. One of the most sobering concerns mentioned in the meeting was the potential for hundreds of deaths and injuries should a tornado hit while 4,000 visitors are camped along the Castor River on a Fourth of July weekend. With no shelter, no warning sirens, and poor cellular service, such an occurrence was described by one participant as a “worst-case scenario.”

It was also noted by several meeting participants that Bollinger County is in a weather radar “dead spot” between St. Louis, the Arkansas state line, and Paducah, Kentucky.

In response to the suggestions made during the meeting, Smith said, “This is helpful, this is very helpful, but you're going to come up with other things, and you're going to see issues. We might be able to help with some, we might not. I don't want to come in and make promises because I can't. I have to deal with other people, too, to get things that we need sometimes. But I mean, stay in contact with us, stay in contact with my team, and see how we can be the most responsive.”