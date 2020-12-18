Ultimatum leads to resignation of Ste. Gen. Co. health administrator

Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams was at the meeting and gave a letter to Wood.

“I just want you to understand one thing. I’ve got a letter for you. The last paragraph of the letter encapsulates what all of us think. We think a lot of you. However, the qualifications to hold your current position, we’re concerned about your right to hold it, not your performance.”

Williams reiterated the lack of a one year vacancy from the board before accepting the position.

“I understand the need to have somebody in there and the demands during the pandemic, that’s crucial and important,” he said. “But, we’re getting a lot of complaints and the law is the law.”

Nelson added, “There was a person that was on another board, the board hired him, and they found out they couldn’t do it. Every other day he is calling me saying he wasn’t allowed to do that.

"He’s right. He wasn’t allowed to do it, and we can’t sit back and not do our jobs. As [Williams] said, you’ve been a great community service person over the last 50 years or better. It’s not personal, it’s professional.”

Williams told Wood that he takes no pleasure in writing the letter and gave her three business days to consider resigning.