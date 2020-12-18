Ultimatum leads to resignation of Ste. Gen. Co. health administrator

A months-long dilemma regarding Ste. Genevieve County Provisional Health Administrator Jeanette Wood came to an ultimatum Thursday morning during the commission meeting at the courthouse.
With the retirement of Sandra Bell as health department administrator, the health department board of trustees appointed Wood as health administrator during a Sept. 2 closed session. At the time of the appointment, Wood was a member of the board but did not vote on the matter. She later tendered her resignation from the board to the county commission.
Citing Missouri state statutes, the county commission refused to approve Wood’s appointment as a year vacancy from a board is required before a person can be employed in the same political subdivision.
After Wood gave a COVID update during the meeting, Presiding Commissioner Garry Nelson addressed her about the problem.
“I want you to understand something,” Nelson said. “Nobody has a problem with Jeannette Wood. The problem is we are breaking the law and we know it. I took an oath to support the Missouri Constitution and the laws that go with it. We have nothing against you.
“We are getting bombarded with [complaints] about not doing anything. If I didn’t know it was against the law, it would be different. We can’t ignore it.”
Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams was at the meeting and gave a letter to Wood.
“I just want you to understand one thing. I’ve got a letter for you. The last paragraph of the letter encapsulates what all of us think. We think a lot of you. However, the qualifications to hold your current position, we’re concerned about your right to hold it, not your performance.”
Williams reiterated the lack of a one year vacancy from the board before accepting the position.
“I understand the need to have somebody in there and the demands during the pandemic, that’s crucial and important,” he said. “But, we’re getting a lot of complaints and the law is the law.”
Nelson added, “There was a person that was on another board, the board hired him, and they found out they couldn’t do it. Every other day he is calling me saying he wasn’t allowed to do that.
"He’s right. He wasn’t allowed to do it, and we can’t sit back and not do our jobs. As [Williams] said, you’ve been a great community service person over the last 50 years or better. It’s not personal, it’s professional.”
Williams told Wood that he takes no pleasure in writing the letter and gave her three business days to consider resigning.
“I can’t give you legal advice, but I’m urging you to resign because of the statutory qualifications,” he said. “If you don’t, I will be forced to file something and we’ll have to go to court over it. I have reviewed the Missouri statutes and spoken with other attorneys that are more in the know than I am about this type of thing. That’s where we are.”
Wood verbally consented to resign and provide an official letter to the commission, the health board and the prosecuting attorney.
