UPATED: SFCHC reports second COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The St. Francois County Health Center has reported the second COVID-19-related death of a St. Francois County resident. The resident was a female in her 70s and had severe underlying health conditions. The case has no known source of infection.

According to the health center, the case had been previously considered "recovered" based on CDC criteria for release from isolation. This a definition that many counties have used to define "recovered." However, there has been no formal definition of recovery provided by the CDC. For this reason, the health departtment is changing the "recovered" category to "released from isolation" until a formal definition is provided for "recovery."

Release from isolation is defined as an improvement of symptoms for three full days without the use of fever-reducing medications and being 7 days from symptom onset; or an improvement of symptoms without the use of fever-reducing medications and two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart.

The county has had 26 confirmed cases.

Everyone is urged to take preventive actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses. These actions include:

• Staying home except to access essential services.

• Practice social distancing.