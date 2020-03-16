UPDATED: A list of public buildings that are closed

The city of Farmington has announced closure of the Farmington Civic Center, Farmington Public Library, and Farmington OAKS Senior Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday, the Farmington OAKS Senior Center will be closed to the public and Director Mona Yates said no meals will be served at the center.
"The OAKS Center will continue deliveries to their regular homebound clients," she said. "For those who come to the center for their meals and are in need of meals, frozen meal packs are available."
For more information, call 573-756-1376.
Beginning Wednesday, the Farmington Public Library will be closed through April 6. Library Director Travis Trokey said all library programs are canceled effective immediately. All meeting room reservations from March 18 through April 6 are canceled, and effective immediately, donations will not be accepted.
According to Trokey, patrons of the library will not be charged fines from March 18 through April 6 and patrons can still call the library at 573-756-5779 to renew books. He added that the library staff is working on a curbside service option for patrons who want to reserve materials for pickup. Details are forthcoming.
The Farmington Civic Center will be closed to patrons from Tuesday through April 6. The remainder of the FUTSAL league has been canceled. Parents will be contacted to arrange pick up of medals and trophies.
Other cancellations related to the civic center's closing:
• Senior Trip to Anheuser-Busch on March 20.
• Indoor Triathlon on March 21.
• Lifeguard classes scheduled for March 27-29 (tentatively rescheduled to April 17-19)
• Dog Bone Easter Hunt
• Youth swim lessons scheduled on March 21
The Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown will close Tuesday evening.
Park Hills Public Library posted that their library will remain open but programs have been cancelled. Desloge Public Library will be closed starting Tuesday.
Bonne Terre Memorial Library is closed until April 6.
The Park Hills Senior Center dining room will be closed beginning Wednesday. They will still offer curbside service to seniors who normally come inside.
Bismarck Senior Center will be closing Thursday until April 6. All homebound will receive frozen meals as will any congregate members who request them. Call 573-631-7589 for information about meals.
Bonne Terre Senior Center dining is closed until April 6. If you normally dine in and now need meals delivered, call 573-358-3726.
Leadwood City Hall is closed to the public but people can call and make an appointment if they need to talk to someone with the city.
Dollar General announced late Monday that beginning on Tuesday, they were going to strongly encourage that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are most vulnerable to the disease.
