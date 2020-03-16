UPDATED: Fears lead to city facility closures

The city of Farmington has announced closure of the Farmington Civic Center, Farmington Public Library, and Farmington OAKS Senior Center in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe described the situation as "uncharted territory for all of us" adding that the city's decision to close the facilities was based on recommendations made by the governor and CDC.
“The main goal is to protect our most vulnerable citizens and to reduce the burden on the healthcare system," he said. "The recommendations are to cancel or to suspend gatherings of 50 individuals or more and the need to practice social distancing.”
Beginning Tuesday, the Farmington OAKS Senior Center will be closed to the public and Director Mona Yates said no meals will be served at the center.
"The OAKS Center will continue deliveries to their regular homebound clients," she said. "For those who come to the center for their meals and are in need of meals, frozen meal packs are available."
For more information, call 573-756-1376.
Beginning Wednesday, the Farmington Public Library will be closed through April 6. Library Director Travis Trokey said all library programs are canceled effective immediately. All meeting room reservations from March 18 through April 6 are canceled, and effective immediately, donations will not be accepted.
According to Trokey, patrons of the library will not be charged fines from March 18 through April 6 and patrons can still call the library at 573-756-5779 to renew books. He added that the library staff is working on a curbside service option for patrons who want to reserve materials for pickup. Details are forthcoming.
The Farmington Civic Center will be closed to patrons from Tuesday through April 6. The remainder of the FUTSAL league has been canceled. Parents will be contacted to arrange pick up of medals and trophies.
Other cancellations related to the civic center's closing:
• Senior Trip to Anheuser-Busch on March 20.
• Indoor Triathlon on March 21.
• Lifeguard classes scheduled for March 27-29 (tentatively rescheduled to April 17-19)
• Dog Bone Easter Hunt
• Youth swim lessons scheduled on March 21
Mayor Forsythe said, “I ask that our citizens follow all the recommendations of our health officials and to make sure the information that they are getting about COVID-19 is from reputable sources like the St. Francois County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control.”
Farmington Emergency Management Director Tim Porter further elaborated on the reasons behind the closures.
“Gov. Parson spoke last night,” he said. “Based upon the CDC recommendations, I think he was specifically focusing on the senior centers — which is our most vulnerable population. Trying to keep those folks from getting sick, by virtue of the fact that they congregate daily throughout the week. Our senior center met that definition.
“Also, we have the civic center and the library, both of which — especially if the schools are going to be out — will be places where kids would congregate. We recognize a couple of things. Aside from the senior center, places that families may take their kids would be the civic center or the library. If you’re trying to practice social distancing, it doesn’t make sense to transfer a bunch of kids from the school to another public facility.”
Porter noted that the announced closings were being made to prevent confusion in light of other significant closings already announced in the community.
“We basically mirrored the schools,” he said. “One thing the governor didn’t recommend was that you close the schools. That strictly came from the recommendations of the CDC and the health departments.”
Bonne Terre city leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss closure of any facilities.
The Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown will close Tuesday evening.
Park Hills Public Library posted that their library will remain open but programs have been cancelled. Desloge Public Library will be closed starting Tuesday.
The Park Hills Senior Center dining room will be closed beginning Wednesday. They will still offer curbside service to seniors who normally come inside.
Bismarck Senior Center will be closing Thursday until April 6. All homebound will receive frozen meals as will any congregate members who request them. Call 573-631-7589 for information about meals.
Dollar General announced late Monday that beginning on Tuesday, they were going to strongly encourage that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are most vulnerable to the disease.
