UPDATED: Fears lead to city facility closures

“Gov. Parson spoke last night,” he said. “Based upon the CDC recommendations, I think he was specifically focusing on the senior centers — which is our most vulnerable population. Trying to keep those folks from getting sick, by virtue of the fact that they congregate daily throughout the week. Our senior center met that definition.

“Also, we have the civic center and the library, both of which — especially if the schools are going to be out — will be places where kids would congregate. We recognize a couple of things. Aside from the senior center, places that families may take their kids would be the civic center or the library. If you’re trying to practice social distancing, it doesn’t make sense to transfer a bunch of kids from the school to another public facility.”

Porter noted that the announced closings were being made to prevent confusion in light of other significant closings already announced in the community.

“We basically mirrored the schools,” he said. “One thing the governor didn’t recommend was that you close the schools. That strictly came from the recommendations of the CDC and the health departments.”

Bonne Terre city leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss closure of any facilities.