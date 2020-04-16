UPDATED Governor extends Stay Home Missouri order to May 3

Parson said he wasn't aware of being asked to join a pact, but said there are many avenues for other states to contact the governor's office.

Parson said Tuesday his chief of staff has talked to a top aide to Kelly about cooperation along the Kansas border. Parson also had been on calls with other governors, he said.

But, he said Wednesday Missouri's needs may not match those of other states.

“I’ve got to take care of Missourians,” Parson said. “But we’ll be in conversation with other governors on how to move forward.”

Backlash, rural areas

While many Democrats criticized Parson for waiting until April 3 to issue a stay-at-home order — several Missouri localities and most other states had already issued such orders — some Republicans have said Parson's order is too restrictive.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 100 people had signed up on Facebook to attend a "Rally Against the Lockdown" on Tuesday at the state Capitol. More than 500 said they were interested in attending.

The organizer of the event, Josh Schisler, is a former registered lobbyist and former state Senate staffer, according to state records.