As the House of Representatives debated and prepared to vote on two Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday, area residents shared opinions on the proceedings in the hours leading up to the historic vote. St. Francois County's returns in the 2016 election brought 57% of the vote for Trump and 38% of the vote for Hillary Clinton.
The Daily Journal took to the streets Wednesday to ask locals what they thought of the impeachment proceedings. (Some asked that their last names not be printed.)
Laurie, Park Hills: “I think it’s a waste of time. They’re taking the pressure off of the people who are running for president because they know none of them can beat [Trump]. He tells it like it is and I like that. He’s his own independent person, a businessman, and he does what he knows to do.”
Mike, Fredericktown: “Impeachment is usually not judicial, but political. I think they’re trying to bend opinion for the next election. I think, they know they don’t have a case but they’re going to get this out and it’s going to look bad.
April, Park Hills: "Everyone gets so butt-hurt so easily and that’s what he does. And that’s why they want him out. That’s been the consensus from most of the people I’ve heard from.”
Not all area residents who provided comments on the issue Wednesday were in favor of the president.
Thomas Keith, Park Hills: “I think the Articles of Impeachment being brought forth today is an amazing thing. It’s about time that President Trump is held responsible for some of the atrocities he’s committed. There’s no way that he should be able to just get away with everything that he’s done. Using the Office of the President to solicit aid from a foreign power in our elections is sort of a big thing against the Constitution and anyone who says he’s not guilty is obviously not looking at the facts.”
Ron Bockenkamp, Desloge: "I'm concerned about the situation our nation faces today. Most know I'm a Democrat, but my concern is not politically derived. Without a doubt, the president should be impeached. If not, a precedent will be set that enables future presidents to commit the same crimes and violations committed by this president. This is a serious matter, and the last place political loyalty should be employed. Listen to the committee reports, listen to the evidence and make a sound decision."
Dan Schunks, Farmington: "By definition, impeachment is an indictment. To that end, it doesn't assign guilt, it says the possibility of guilt exists. From what I've read and seen, there are grounds for impeachment and indictment. His refusal to allow people to clear him to testify under oath speaks volumes, they could exonerate him. That he won't let them testify raises all kinds of red flags and warnings, for me. What I really don't understand is how the backers of Trump have become backers of Vladimir Putin. They all quote the Putin line, that Ukraine is at fault. And Ukraine is not at fault. History won't look kindly on this era for the decline of ethics, morality and civility. It all stems from having a president who engages in such behavior that, if it was a student doing it, they’d be disciplined."
Mo Massie, Farmington: “I’m not one of the people protesting and demanding it be done. I don’t think anything is going to come of it, but I think it’s an opportunity for the voting public to see what he’s been doing. He’s not offering anything to the proceedings but this six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi. I wish both sides had presented their best case, so now we’re playing with a joke, and it’s sad. But it’s another opportunity to get Citizens United overturned and get money out of our election process. In my biggest dream, we’d have government-sponsored elections that would set a strict amount instead of allowing businesses and private industry to influence our elections.
Freda Smith, Desloge: “I think it’s been a long time coming. I’m sorry we won’t be able to hear from those who the Democrats wanted to testify. I’m sorry they were told they can’t testify. I think he will be impeached in the House and it will come to nothing in the Senate. I’m sad people are putting politics above our country. I didn’t vote for him in 2016 and I won’t vote for him again. I hate that we’re so divided and I think he’s made it worse. I think he gets his news from one source, Fox, and it’s a shame we’ve come to this in this country."
Carla Wright Gibbs: "I only got to watch one full day of testimony but even after that one day, it was clear to me that Trump was leveraging his presidential power to secure 'dirt' on Biden who I assume he felt was his biggest threat in 2020. I'm also incensed that McConnell and Graham have both come out and in essence said there will not be a fair trial and they have made up their minds. What?"
We also asked our followers on Facebook what they thought of the impeachment vote.
At 6:30 p.m., 73% of the voters in our poll felt that the president should not be removed from office. At that time, 1,259 Facebook users had voted in the poll which will remain on our Facebook page for a week.
Travis Muse: "If he's impeached, the next Democrat to be elected (around 2034) will be impeached when he walks in the door."
Others spoke about how they felt the president was doing a good job.
Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO), the House Republican Conference Secretary who also serves as a member on the House Ways and Means and House Budget Committees, released the following statement after voting “no” on the two Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump.
“Tonight, for the first time in our nation’s history, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached a duly elected President of the United States with an entirely partisan vote. The politically motivated impeachment of President Donald Trump has had no due process, it has been rife with bias, and it is shaking the foundations of our republic.
"Speaker Nany Pelosi and her liberal lieutenants have not been motivated by facts or fairness, but by their blind hatred of President Trump and everything he has accomplished. The Left has been trying to impeach President Trump since Day One with crimes they are making up as they go.
“Democrats are not impeaching the President because they are scared for our republic, they fear the President’s policies, and how well they are working. Over the last three years, unemployment has dropped to the lowest point in generations. We are securing better deals with our trading partners to protect American workers. A record numbers of taxes and regulations that stifle economic growth have been rolled back. All of these accomplishments are due to President Trump’s leadership and commitment to putting Americans first.
“I continue to stand with President Trump and defend him against these outrageous attacks from the liberal mob majority that consistently puts politics before people. This impeachment circus should have never been started; it has been a complete disgrace to our country and has caused complete chaos in government. I look forward to seeing the President acquitted on both charges by the United States Senate in a timely manner so we can get back to addressing the issues that face the American people.”
