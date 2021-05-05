UPDATED: Police chief exits Leadwood

Leadwood has lost another police chief. And three out of four full-time officers.

Greg Northrup gave notice about two weeks ago and officially left the department on Thursday, having joined in the fall as city marshal, being named chief in January. Although he had been hired from the city’s street department, he reportedly had more than 13 years’ experience in law enforcement.

April 29 was his last day. Three more officers left the department as well.

Northrup had taken over the department from former chief William Dickey, who had been fired in September after being arrested on multiple felony charges. Several months ago, Dickey entered a plea of not guilty to the felony charges of stealing a firearm, explosive weapon or ammonium nitrate, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and hindering prosecution of a felony. His case continues to make its way through the court system.

Northrup said his reason for leaving was financial. Three out of the four full-time officers followed him out the door, he said, their reasons echoing his.