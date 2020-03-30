UPDATED: SFC enacts stay-at-home order

For purposes of the order, individuals may leave their residence for essential travel, and to perform essential activities, as defined. Said activities shall specifically be related to: health and safety; the procurement of necessary supplies and services; for outdoor activity; for certain types of work; and to care for others.

Nothing in the order shall prohibit any individual from performing or accessing essential governmental functions.

Violation of, or failure to comply with, this order is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up one year in jail, up to a $1,000.00 fine, or both such jail time and fine.

For any actual or threatened violation of, or failure to comply, with this order, the St. Francois County Health Officer is entitled to obtain a Temporary Restraining Order without notice to the violator, which will compel compliance with this order. The party found in violation shall be ordered to pay the Local Health Officers, or other agencies, reasonable attorney fees, court costs and all costs of litigation for prosecuting said injunctive action against the violator.

The intent of this order is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their homes to the maximum extent possible.