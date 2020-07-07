UPDATED: SFCHC director speaks at Desloge chamber luncheon

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce held its first luncheon since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday and, appropriately, St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott was the guest speaker.
Elliott gave a little background on the virus, talked about the public health response, and gave steps for businesses to take if an employee is a contact of a positive case or is diagnosed with the virus. (It should be noted that Elliott wore a mask before speaking but took it off when she spoke since she was 6 feet away.)
“I know that you're probably tired of hearing about COVID,” Elliott acknowledged at the beginning of her talk at the Lincoln Street Event Center.
She also showed graphs with data for St. Francois County. The numbers are looking more like they did before the outbreaks in the Farmington Correction Center and Eastern Reception, Diagnostic Correctional Center, Elliott said, but there still could be more cases. FCC is still doing testing.
“The (Department of Corrections) outbreaks will not be closed for us until we've gone two full incubation periods without a case,” Elliott explained. “So those could be open for a while.”
The updated numbers from the health center on Tuesday show that the county now has 165 total confirmed positive cases, nine more than Monday. There are 109 active cases.
Cases associated with the DOC outbreaks are 105.
It’s possible that the county could still see community transmission from the outbreaks, Elliott said.
“Most of these cases are offenders,” Elliott said. “So they're enclosed. They're not out in the community, but the employees are. And so far everyone's been very cooperative and hopefully we'll be able to contain that.”
Many of the DOC cases will fall off the list of active cases this week, according to Elliott, as they will be released from the isolation period.
Elliott said the World Health Organization suggests having less than a 5% positivity rate.
“We are still at that right now, even with the DOC cases,” Elliott said. “Before DOC, we're running about 2% positivity.”
Elliott did mention the study that was released this week about the virus possibly being an airborne disease and the effort to get the WHO to change it from being spread through respiratory droplets.
If the change is made, Elliott said, it will change the way we respond to the virus and will make contact tracing even harder.
“Making it an airborne disease, such as measles, is concerning,” Elliott explained. “Most of the time when you have a droplet type of disease, you cough and those things go out into the air and they fall to the ground because they're pretty heavy like flu or pertussis. But measles is one very highly contagious disease and it's airborne and it will hang out in the air for three hours. So that's really concerning.”
Elliott reminded those in attendance that this is a community effort.
“We hear a lot about fear mongering and that type of thing,” Elliott explained. “I don't think, this is me speaking as a person, I don't think that it's far left or far right. It's somewhere in the middle of being cautious, but not living in fear and not being careless and considering your community and the people around you.
“Because while my risk as Amber Elliott is really low. My family is not compromised. They don't have risk factors. I'm also concerned about the community, and what the people I'm around, what their risk factors might be.”
Despite being aware of the highly-politicized debate around masks, Elliott said it still the recommendation of the health center to wear masks in public settings where social distancing cannot be maintained.
“Really our goal in public health is to prevent people from getting sick,” Elliott said. “That's really the end goal. It's really not about the political nature of the virus and of the response.”
Tina Jarvis, operation manager at the Desloge McDonald's, talked about the Archway to Opportunities program and roundup fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House during the business spotlight.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
