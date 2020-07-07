UPDATED: SFCHC director speaks at Desloge chamber luncheon

Cases associated with the DOC outbreaks are 105.

It’s possible that the county could still see community transmission from the outbreaks, Elliott said.

“Most of these cases are offenders,” Elliott said. “So they're enclosed. They're not out in the community, but the employees are. And so far everyone's been very cooperative and hopefully we'll be able to contain that.”

Many of the DOC cases will fall off the list of active cases this week, according to Elliott, as they will be released from the isolation period.

Elliott said the World Health Organization suggests having less than a 5% positivity rate.

“We are still at that right now, even with the DOC cases,” Elliott said. “Before DOC, we're running about 2% positivity.”

Elliott did mention the study that was released this week about the virus possibly being an airborne disease and the effort to get the WHO to change it from being spread through respiratory droplets.

If the change is made, Elliott said, it will change the way we respond to the virus and will make contact tracing even harder.