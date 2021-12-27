Usery to run for county collector

With the retirement of St. Francois County Collector Pamela J. Williams next year, a new candidate has announced her run for the office.

Angie Usery, longtime resident of St. Francois County and current employee of the County Collector’s office, announced that she will be running for the Republican nomination in the August primary.

Usery, with the support of her family, coworkers and many friends hopes to continue serving the citizens of St. Francois County. She began working for the collector’s office in 2003 in the courthouse building, later moving into the annex building in 2006 when all the county administrative offices began operating out of the new building.

In 2010, she along with her husband Charlie opened the Valley Creek Coffeehouse and Restaurant, where they served and enjoyed the many wonderful and faithful customers that came to make the coffeehouse their new place to meet, and many became great friends with the Userys.

Usery is a member of the St. Francois County Conservative Club and also enjoys writing, public speaking and problem solving.

“My husband and I enjoy spending time with family, having group Bible studies and going fishing,” she said.

In 2015 when in the collector’s office for business, Williams asked her if she’d consider coming back to work for her. After prayerful consideration, Usery gladly accepted the offer and is happy to be serving the citizens of St. Francois County and says she can’t imagine working anywhere else because she enjoys what she does and the people she works with.

With 13 years of experience, Usery feels as though she’d be the perfect fit to fill the position of the county collector and hopes to continue working hard for the taxpayers.

Usery currently holds the position of escrow specialist for the county and inventory clerk for the collector’s office. She has been able to take the end-of-the-year escrow process of posting payments from what would usually takes weeks to process now it can be done within hours with some banks paying well over a million dollars in real estate taxes, all because of upgrades and applying the most up-to-date and highly-proficient techniques available.

This process has also made it possible for her to then help the office as a whole working alongside of her fellow employees to help aid in completing the daily operations in a proficient and timely manner.

“I want to get things more automated and streamline the whole process,” she said. “(Williams) does a fantastic job, but the county has grown so much and we really need to automate much more.”

Kevin Cook, retired president of First State Community Bank in Bonne Terre, is her campaign treasurer and has pledged his support. The current collector has also pledged her support and has put great trust in Usery having her attend collector’s educational meetings in her place to gain knowledge in the field and in helping make important decisions for the office.

Usery tries to continually learn and gain the necessary experience to serve the people well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0