The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center announced it will host a town hall meeting Thursday at the American Legion Post 416, located at 1604 W. Columbia St. in Farmington.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with cookies and coffee, followed by the meeting at 5:30. The dual-purpose meeting will offer information about veteran benefits and enable medical center management to gather feedback from patients, family members, and the community.
“At the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, our goal is to provide veterans with excellent health care, all of the time,” said Medical Center Director Dr. Patricia Hall (U.S. Army, Col., Ret.) “As part of that strategy, we want to work with our veterans and community partners to gather their input about how things are going. We want to know what is working well, and what changes our veterans would like to see.”
Hall said that special guests will be on hand to provide additional information for veterans. “We are pleased to welcome the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Office from St. Louis,” Hall said, explaining VBA officials will be able to help veterans determine the status of their service-connected disability claim.
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center staff will be on hand to talk about various programs and answer any questions you may have regarding the new MISSION Act, as well as provide an update on upcoming projects. In addition, veterans not currently receiving VA healthcare will be able to enroll for VA health care services at the meeting. All interested veterans and community members are invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.