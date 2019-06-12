{{featured_button_text}}

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center announced it will host a town hall meeting Thursday at the American Legion Post 416, located at 1604 W. Columbia St. in Farmington.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with cookies and coffee, followed by the meeting at 5:30. The dual-purpose meeting will offer information about veteran benefits and enable medical center management to gather feedback from patients, family members, and the community.

“At the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center, our goal is to provide veterans with excellent health care, all of the time,” said Medical Center Director Dr. Patricia Hall (U.S. Army, Col., Ret.) “As part of that strategy, we want to work with our veterans and community partners to gather their input about how things are going. We want to know what is working well, and what changes our veterans would like to see.”

Hall said that special guests will be on hand to provide additional information for veterans. “We are pleased to welcome the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Regional Office from St. Louis,” Hall said, explaining VBA officials will be able to help veterans determine the status of their service-connected disability claim.

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center staff will be on hand to talk about various programs and answer any questions you may have regarding the new MISSION Act, as well as provide an update on upcoming projects. In addition, veterans not currently receiving VA healthcare will be able to enroll for VA health care services at the meeting. All interested veterans and community members are invited to attend.

