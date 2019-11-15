Fredericktown motorists will be getting an early Christmas gift this year. After being closed for nearly two years, the Village Creek Bridge on City Lake Road, is set to reopen in early December.
Crews placed the beams for the new deck on Nov. 1 and are on course to complete by early December. Each of the eight beams was brought in, one-by-one, as a semi-truck backed down the hill off of the 72 bypass where a crane was waiting to lift them into place.
Once open, the bridge will be 22.5 feet wide and have no weight limit.
City Administrator James Settle said it is great to see progress being made.
"The closure of the bridge has put a strain on everyone," Settle said. "Of course the people that live on either side, but also the school buses, road crews, ambulances, we all missed having that route as soon as it was closed."
The bridge was closed January 2018 after MoDOT inspectors deemed it unsafe.
Ever since the closure, the City of Fredericktown explored multiple options to fix the bridge. In the end, the city decided the bridge would need to be replaced.
At an Aug. 13, 2018 city council meeting, City Engineer Tim Baer shared with the council his concerns about the condition of the bridge.
Baer said the opening of the bridge was fairly small compared to the rest of the creek and the water had scoured out the bottom. He said this created issues with the foundation and the abutments.
After hitting multiple setbacks, Settle approached the council at its Jan. 14 meeting about working along side Madison County as a way to provide funding and a solution to not only get the bridge reopened but also remove the weight limit.
The plan presented in January had Madison County paying for the engineering services for the bridge and the City of Fredericktown paying for the bridge itself. Madison County also received the soft match money from doing the project.
Settle said the idea all started with a phone call he received from Madison County Commissioner Tom Stephens. He said Stephens was working on a bridge project for the county and thought a similar design could work for the city.
"Tom said he thought the design would work for City Lake and would remove the weight limit as well," Settle said. "At first I thought I'd never hear from him again, but then not too long after he called back from the bridge at City Lake with the engineer and said he could do it under $130,000."
Ultimately this was the plan the city chose to move forward with and is currently being executed.
Settle said the bridge features two concrete footings, prefab beams and a concrete railing. The city also decided to purchase an additional four-inch-thick wear surface to help extend the life of the bridge.
