Vote on mask mandate is Tuesday

The testing positivity rate in the county is going down, according to a chart released by the health center. The week of Aug. 16 the county peaked at 18.7%. The next week that number fell to 16.8%.

For the week of Aug. 30, the last reported, it was down to 12.4%.

Even with that decrease, Elliott said, the numbers are still concerning.

“When we pull out the DOC cases and long-term care cases, we're still well above where we would want to be in the way of community transmission,” she explained. “CDC and Harvard both noted that anything that is 25 cases and over per 100,000 per day is indicative of substantial community transmission. For us, that adjusts down to 16, 17 cases, and we're there. Even when you pull out the DOC data and long term data, we are there, and with that, we're even farther above that.”

Vote on mask mandate

The St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees plans to meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Centene Center to vote on a possible mask mandate.

The meeting will not be live streamed this time, but they have moved the meeting to a larger venue so more people can attend. Elliott said there will be a public comment period.