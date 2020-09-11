Vote on mask mandate is Tuesday

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in St. Francois County this week is down 30 compared to last week, according to the St. Francois County Health Center.
This week, 217 new cases were reported, last week it was 247. Of the new cases this week, 53 are related to the Department of Corrections outbreaks, while 44 are related to long-term care facilities.
But the number of COVID-related deaths in the county have potentially doubled.
Health Center Director Amber Elliott confirmed one new death on Friday, bringing the official count to six. But she also said there are six suspect deaths that they are waiting to be confirmed by a death certificate.
“We are sad to report that another COVID-19 related death has been confirmed,” she said. “The community member was of advanced age and had other underlying medical conditions.”
The health center reported 59 new cases on Friday; of those, 41 are community cases.
“The desire sometimes is to want to feel like they are all in DOC, but they are just not anymore,” Elliott said. “We do have a significant amount of community cases. The majority of our cases are coming from community spread.”
There are now 665 active and 1,513 total cases in the county. Of the active cases, 108 are DOC-related and 142 are related to long-term care facilities. Hospitalizations for the virus have gone up 15 this week.
The testing positivity rate in the county is going down, according to a chart released by the health center. The week of Aug. 16 the county peaked at 18.7%. The next week that number fell to 16.8%.
For the week of Aug. 30, the last reported, it was down to 12.4%.
Even with that decrease, Elliott said, the numbers are still concerning.
“When we pull out the DOC cases and long-term care cases, we're still well above where we would want to be in the way of community transmission,” she explained. “CDC and Harvard both noted that anything that is 25 cases and over per 100,000 per day is indicative of substantial community transmission. For us, that adjusts down to 16, 17 cases, and we're there. Even when you pull out the DOC data and long term data, we are there, and with that, we're even farther above that.”
Vote on mask mandate
The St. Francois County Health Center Board of Trustees plans to meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Centene Center to vote on a possible mask mandate.
The meeting will not be live streamed this time, but they have moved the meeting to a larger venue so more people can attend. Elliott said there will be a public comment period.
“I think it's always important to hear public comments on any public policy that is being made,” Elliott said. “Masks are evidenced base. There's no disputing that. That's not the question for the health center or the Board of Health. The question is, ‘should it be mandated?’ and that's for the Board of Health to make a vote on.”
The board does have the authority to create health ordinances, Elliott said.
“It does not have to be approved by county commission,” she added. “I think ideally, it would be at least supported by county commission.”
If the board does vote in favor of a mandate, it would be in place until the Oct. 22 meeting and would then be reevaluated at the meeting.
They do plan to do public surveillance to see if the mandate is effective if it is put into place.
“The public is divided on this issue,” Elliott explained. “I think the concern is, ‘will a mandate be enough to get people to truly wear the masks or will we continue to be split and not really have a good community effort towards universal masking or majority of the population masking in public places?’”
Another thing for the board to consider, she said, is how the mandate will be enforced. Ultimately, it’s up to the health center to enforce it, she said, but they aren’t law enforcement. And sometimes law enforcement officers are hesitant to get involved.
“We've had a lot of some law enforcement municipalities reach out to us and say that they do not support it and would not enforce it,” Elliott added.
A draft of the policy does include medical and mental health exemptions. The draft and an agenda for the meeting can be found on the health center’s website at http://sfchc.org/covid-19-updates/.
Community testing
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard are conducting another drive-through COVID-19 community testing event for Missouri residents at the Farmington Firehouse on Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at the Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department in Fredericktown on Sept. 18 from 7 a.m. to noon.
Register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling the state hotline at 877-435-8411.
The tests are open to all residents of Missouri. You do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be eligible for the test, and no doctor’s order is required. There is also no fee, and no need to present insurance information.
The test is a PCR test done by a nasopharyngeal swab to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test.
Region
On Friday, the Ste. Genevieve County Health Department reported the following possible exposure: El San Felipe Mexican Grill, Sept. 9, 12:15-2 p.m.
The Iron County Health Department reported two new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 91 and nine active cases.
On Thursday, the Washington County Health Department reported its eighth death from the virus.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.