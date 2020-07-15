Voting protocols set for Aug. 4

“They think, ‘Well, I’ll just vote in November after the candidates have been figured out,’” Engler said. “But the primary isn't only where candidates are figured out. When you have multiple races in which there’s no one from the opposing party to run against in November, and you have two or more candidates running on the same ticket for one office, you are voting for who’s going to hold that office. Primaries are extremely important.”

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently released voting options for Aug. 4 that take into account COVID-19 precautions. They include in-person voting, absentee ballots and mail-in voting.

“I want to assure Missouri voters that their local election authorities (LEAs) are taking many precautions to make voting in person safe and secure,” Ashcroft said. “My office has distributed $4.5 million in federal and state funds and provided them with sanitizer, floor distancing strips, face masks, face shields and other items to assist with creating a safe voting environment. Voting in person is the most secure way to cast a ballot.”