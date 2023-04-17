With the election results certified last Monday during the monthly Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting, Ward 3 is currently down an alderman.

Alderpeople John Wigger for Ward 1, Kelly Farkas for Ward 2, and Travis Crews for Ward 3, as well as Pete Pasternak for Desloge Mayor, were all chosen by voters in the general election held April 4, and City Clerk Judy Hutchinson swore them in last Monday evening.

Pasternak's election to mayor meant the ward he was representing, Ward 3, was now missing its second alderman. Pasternak said he felt as though there was only one reasonable choice to fill the vacancy, by appointing Russ Kester. Kester came in just six votes behind Crews in the Ward 3 election.

“We just had a close election that was separated by a handful of votes, both candidates ran a good race and the voters of Ward 3 were almost evenly split on who they want to be their representative on the board,” said Pasternak.

Pasternak said Kester is often at meetings, stays up-to-date on issues in the city, and is also a former employee of the city, so for those reasons, he was formally appointing Kester to fill the vacancy for Ward 3.

Board members remained quiet for just under a minute before Pasternak asked if the motion was going to die, due to the lack of a motion to discuss or vote on his proposed appointment.

Ward 1 Alderman Mark Bonney said other names had been suggested for the vacancy, and while he did not know the people suggested, he thought the board should consider them. Bonney moved to table the discussion regarding a Ward 3 appointment.

Pasternak asked whether the board was going to continue conducting business without filling the other seat. Wigger said Ward 3 still has representation, with Crews filling the second Ward 3 seat.

A member of the public, Lisa AuBuchon, said she did not think it was fair to suggest someone else since Kester has twice run for election and lost by a handful of votes both times. She said Ward 3 voters should have a say.

Ward 2 Alderman J.D. Hodge moved to accept Kester onto the board. As no one seconded the motion, it died. The second Ward 3 spot is currently unfilled.

After certifying the election results, Pasternak welcomed Tim AuBuchon to the podium. Mr. AuBuchon had asked during public comments if he could speak after the certification of the board, and Dave Shaw had agreed.

Mr. AuBuchon thanked Shaw for his service to his country and to the city, and said he hoped the board took into consideration the amount of civic experience that surrounded them. AuBuchon said he would like to see a sidewalk program come back, but understands that not everything can be done.

“I know we can’t do it all, I know money means a lot,” he said, “but kind of going back to the basics: What made this town?”

AuBuchon said simple things can be done in town to make people happy, but he feels as though those simple actions no longer happen and he would like to see them return.

The rest of the meeting went on as normal, with Pasternak and Wigger appointed to the city's Planning and Zoning Commission. Farkas was approved to continue participating on the Library Board. Wigger was approved to serve as the alderman board president, which serves as mayor pro-tempore. The board also approved Pasternak, Hutchinson, City Administrator Stephanie Daffron, and Crews as members of the budget committee.

The monthly meeting for May was moved to May 15 due to Truman Day closing state and city offices on May 8.