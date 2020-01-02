St. Francois County Assessor Dan Ward will not be seeking reelection to his office this year.
Ward still has over a year left on his term of office, even though the election will be held this November.
“I will be retiring Aug. 31, 2021,” he said. “Because of state statute through the process of evaluation for that odd year of 2021, the assessor takes office Sept. 1 instead of Jan. 1. That gives the old assessor time to get the books straightened out, get everything done before the new guy comes in, in case he is unaware of the process.”
Starting in politics in 1998, Ward gave a breakdown of his career in the public arena as an elected official.
“I was elected to the [Missouri] House of Representatives and served from 1999 to 2004,” he said. “I had three terms in the House, then ran for Senate in 2004, lost that race, took a year off in the private sector, and then in 2006 I ran for the assessor’s job.
"They were kind enough to bring me in here and let me start working in January 2007. I went out into the field and worked with the field personnel for six months and understand the process, and then I came in and learned how the office worked.
“I took office in September of 2007 and then the regular election came around the next year, so I had to run again in 2008. I will have a little over 14 years in the assessor’s office.”
Taking retirement is Ward’s goal, along with selling real estate part-time, something he used to do before running for office.
“I just felt it’s time to let somebody younger come in,” he said. “I will be well past Social Security age when I leave.”
Ward reflected on the changes that have happened since he was first elected to the office and how the assessor’s office is different since he started.
“The biggest difference was the transition over here to the annex,” he said. “They were all congested into the courthouse. I remember going over there when I first decided to run and talking to some of the personnel and thinking, this is an old building and they have some rough conditions here. This was in process and they moved in 2006, so I came in after the office was occupied, it made it a lot nicer.
“They were still using the LIDAR maps. It was made through a slow process using ammonia, the smell was horrendous. The Geographic Information System (GIS), which was the automation of the maps, putting in information that we normally did on paper, we made decisions on who was going to do it for us and we did that.
"Then pictometry was brought in with 911, so we started getting the aerial maps which makes it really nice for us in the office and our field personnel to locate properties, and to be more correct in the mapping process. We started finding more ways to advance our technologies to make things run smoother in our office. With the Recorder of Deeds and their technology increasing and improving, it allowed us to get their information quicker. We used to be months behind, now we are within days of having that corrected.”
Ward is proud of his office’s contribution to the new St. Francois County website and how it can make processes easier for the county’s residents.
“Now we have a new program online where they can come to the assessor and key in their information, and automatically bring up their personal property,” he said. “They can file online in January, they are able to look at their house, their drawings, where it is at on the aerial map. I encourage everybody to go and look at that site.”
According to Ward, the advent of social media has created more problems for officeholders than they have encountered in the past. He believes that some criticism is warranted, but most of it is not and that county officials are often criticized for doing their duties properly.
“I think technology allowed greater criticism,” he said. “In the old days, people didn’t really know a lot, even though this is a public office, this is all public information, you can come in and ask for anything and you can get it. When the technology started to improve, it allowed more of the public to view it. If there was any criticism on anything that was not correct, or if there was something political that somebody wanted to infer about an officeholder, they could find more information and look at it and say, ‘he didn’t do that, or he did this and he shouldn’t have done that’.
“My argument is always going to be that this office is primarily controlled by state statute. State Tax Commission (STC) policy, very little policy of mine. We have to adhere to state statute. We try to adhere to STC policy as much as we can. Sometimes we argue the point and try to get the STC to work more with the taxpayer instead of for the state itself.”
The controversial reassessment of 2019 highlighted a perfect storm of several issues that Ward had to cope with all at once in order to comply with the state of Missouri while enduring intense scrutiny online.
“There was a study by the STC that said we were out of compliance with our residential property,” he said. “Our values on our older homes have been around the 70 percentile.
"We’ve been trying to correct it by doing land values first and then adjust them, but it’s been a slow process. The state said ‘you will do it now’ and make some sort of change to demonstrate that you’re correcting this.”
The compliance problem was exacerbated by initiating the use of a new evaluation software program.
“We started two years ago using the Vanguard system, which was a better quality evaluation program, which gave more detail and gave a more correct value,” said Ward. “When we saw that, we noticed immediately that we were way too low with the houses that we had. When the recession came in 2008, we were fine, because our studies showed that we were OK, because home values went down. When homes started selling again, markets started changing again, going up, then our studies showed we were out of compliance.
“We’ve had new homes out here that are correctly evaluated, we had older homes that were under-evaluated. Everybody says they want to pay their fair share. But, when the values get close to what they should be, you get people upset. In this case we sent out over 7,000 increase notices. It’s not like the other offices, we deal with people’s wallets. I can’t let that emotion control me. I have to look at this that if it come out in a study, did I do something wrong?”
Ward concluded that he has enjoyed his time as assessor, although he originally thought it was going to be a boring job.
“I had been in the state legislature, I had many different issues to deal with, here it is one,” he said. “I didn’t know it was going to be as interesting as it has been. There’s never a dull moment. It can be very frustrating. I know a lot of people that got elected to the assessor’s office served one term and never ran again, because it was too much, they didn’t like the criticism, they didn’t like the issues.
"It’s a lot of work. You have to be here. I try to be here when they open and I try to be here when they close, because it think it’s good for the morale of the employees and I’ve got good employees. I’ve always tried to run this office and say that I haven’t done anything illegal, immoral or improper.
“This office is very busy, the people in here have worked from 5-30 years, there’s a vast expanse of knowledge in this office. There’s 16 of us in here and we’re still short two people. When the technology started coming in, the need for personnel to do the job was less and less. Hopefully whoever comes in will continue with that technology, because it is important with pictometry, GIS, the mapping that we do, it’s come a long way. I’m sure that there will be a race out there, whoever wins it, I hopefully will be able to work with them and get them prepared to take over when I leave.”
