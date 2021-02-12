Warming centers are available

When extremely cold weather is in the forecast, cities throughout the area provide warming centers for people in need of a warm place to stay.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis is forecasting dangerous, cold temperatures through Tuesday of next week, along with the potential for heavy snowfall.

“Temperatures are forecasted to have lows in the single digits and even into the negatives from Thursday night through Tuesday,” said Tim Porter, Farmington Emergency Management director. “There are times where wind chills may fall near -20 degrees. Arrangements can be made through the police department with East Missouri Action Agency’s (EMAA) Uplift Center to provide shelter.”

The Uplift Center, which will be operating its day shelter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, is located in the Farmington OAKS Senior Center at 607 Wallace Road.