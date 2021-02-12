Warming centers are available

When extremely cold weather is in the forecast, cities throughout the area provide warming centers for people in need of a warm place to stay.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis is forecasting dangerous, cold temperatures through Tuesday of next week, along with the potential for heavy snowfall.
“Temperatures are forecasted to have lows in the single digits and even into the negatives from Thursday night through Tuesday,” said Tim Porter, Farmington Emergency Management director. “There are times where wind chills may fall near -20 degrees. Arrangements can be made through the police department with East Missouri Action Agency’s (EMAA) Uplift Center to provide shelter.”
The Uplift Center, which will be operating its day shelter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, is located in the Farmington OAKS Senior Center at 607 Wallace Road.
“In addition to their regular services provided by EMAA, the Uplift Center offers services to the homeless, including showers, laundry service, 'warm-up' meals, employment services, mental health services, etc.,” Porter said. “If you are aware of someone who is homeless inside the city limits of Farmington and in need of shelter, please notify the Farmington Police Department at 573-431-3131. Any city facility that is open to the public can be used as a temporary warming station during normal business hours.”
Porter also encourages people to check on the well-being of loved ones, friends, and neighbors and to not forget their pets.
“Exposure to these type of temperatures on bare skin can result in frostbite in a matter of minutes and can lead to hyperthermia, even death,” he said.
Other cities providing warming centers include:
Bismarck – Bismarck Community Building adjacent to the city’s airport.
Bonne Terre – Bonne Terre City Hall Auditorium, 118 N Allen St., daytime only.
Desloge – Desloge City Hall, 300 N Lincoln St., will serve as a warming station from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. After hours and weekends: Desloge First Baptist Church, 411 N Harding St.
Park Hills – If you need shelter, contact the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3131. They have locations on standby.
Leadington – Leadington Fire Station, 341 Chat Rd. in Park Hills.
Leadwood – Leadwood Fire Station, 1101 Mill St.
Ste Genevieve County – Call Ste. Genevieve City Hall at 573-883-5400 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.