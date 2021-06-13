Washington Co. court moving to new annex

The Washington County Circuit Clerk’s Office, including the Associate Circuit Division, will be relocating to the new Courthouse Annex this week.

The annex is located in a newly renovated building at 104 North Missouri St. in Potosi.

Renovations on the building — which was most recently a dance studio — began last fall.

The move will allow all of the clerks to be in the same area and Associate Circuit Court Judge Troy Hyde will now get a larger courtroom, according to Circuit Clerk Ashley Gum.

Our office provides administrative support to the Circuit and Associate Circuit Judges in Washington County. We maintain court filings and records for the Court. The civil division consists mainly of divorces and other domestic cases, adult abuse, and large civil suits. When the State has deemed a crime has occurred, the file is maintained by the criminal division. Our juvenile division maintains records concerning actions filed by The Washington County Juvenile Office and other juvenile matters, including adoptions. We are responsible for compiling jury panels and summoning jurors.

