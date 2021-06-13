Washington Co. court moving to new annex

The Washington County Circuit Clerk’s Office, including the Associate Circuit Division, will be relocating to the new Courthouse Annex this week.
The annex is located in a newly renovated building at 104 North Missouri St. in Potosi.
Renovations on the building — which was most recently a dance studio — began last fall.
The move will allow all of the clerks to be in the same area and Associate Circuit Court Judge Troy Hyde will now get a larger courtroom, according to Circuit Clerk Ashley Gum.
“Before we could maybe fit three to four people in there at a time and that was cramped,” she added. “So this will actually give him a little bit of space to actually have a courtroom instead of just the court office.”
They will be relocating for the entirety of this week.
During the time of transition, Gum said, the routine services provided by the Circuit Clerk’s Office will be limited to emergency services only.
“We ask the public for their patience and assistance during this time,” she said. “If you are contemplating filing an action, or conducting other business with the court, we ask that you do so prior to the move or wait until after our relocation.
"We are excited about the move, and look forward to serving the citizens of Washington County in our new facility.”
Gum said they will be back open for regular business on June 21.
