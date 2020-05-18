Washington County now up to 10 COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Washington County Health Department reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 10.

The new case is a male in his 50s and the mode of transmission is under investigation. The new case is the only active case.

According to the health departments reports, 483 residents have been tested.

As of Monday, St. Francois County is still at 33 confirmed cases. Zero cases are active.

The SFC Health Center is aware of 1,181 residents that have been tested.

