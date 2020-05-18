Washington County now up to 10 COVID-19 cases
0 comments
top story

Washington County now up to 10 COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Health Center prepares for coronavirus
photo provided by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Washington County Health Department reported a new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county's total to 10.

The new case is a male in his 50s and the mode of transmission is under investigation. The new case is the only active case.

According to the health departments reports, 483 residents have been tested.

As of Monday, St. Francois County is still at 33 confirmed cases. Zero cases are active.

The SFC Health Center is aware of 1,181 residents that have been tested.

0 comments
0
1
0
2
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News