Waste Management apologizes to Farmington residents for trash issues

A representative with Waste Management appeared before the Farmington City Council at its Thursday night meeting to plead the company's case as it attempts to solve issues that have led to many city residents receiving less than stellar trash service over the past month.
Paul Bickford, municipal relations manager for Waste Management, addressed the council in an attempt to quell the anger some residents are expressing over what they consider to be a botched takeover of local trash collection by the company since taking over the accounts of Farmington-based Freedom From Waste customers.
Bickford appeared before the city council during the public comment section of the meeting held in council chambers at Long Memorial Hall.
Addressing the councilors as well as those in the gallery, Bickford said, “First of all, I just want to issue an apology. Many of you folks are Waste Management customers. There’s been a number of service delays in recent times, so I wanted to come down and explain what’s driving that and what we’re doing to get that fixed.
“In short, we have been greatly impacted by a shortage of drivers. There’s been a national driver shortage in the transportation industry — over a million open truck driving positions right now. That’s greatly hindered our ability to hire additional help and get routes covered. On top of that, in recent months since Waste Management acquired Freedom From Waste, there’s been a lot of drivers on top of one another — really inefficient.”
According to Bickford, the company is making a concerted effort to improve the situation in which many Farmington residents have had garbage pile up in their yards as they waited for Waste Management trucks to show up and haul it away.
“What we’re doing to fix all of that first is we’re hiring additional drivers,” he said. “We’re hiring as fast as we can and we’re not going to stop hiring. In order to attract additional talent, we are offering additional benefits. We’re raising our starting wage. The starting wage is now over $50,000 plus benefits. Benefits include 100% matched 401k. We also have stock purchase opportunity for our employees.
“The biggest benefit added as of late is something called ‘Your Tomorrow,’ which is a program where eligible employees can have 100% coverage of paid or completing education, including college degrees, pursuing a master’s degree. And then, starting in 2022, spouses and dependents will be able to realize that benefit, take advantage of that as well. We’re doing a lot of things to appeal to as many people as we possibly can to get drivers in the door. We’re working like mad, is how I would say it.”
Bickford told the council that Waste Management had also made a number of “operational enhancements.”
“We are equipping our drivers with GPS systems to help them navigate their routes,” he said. “We’ve also done what’s called ‘reroutes,’ so you think about where the Freedom From Waste trucks would run and the Waste Management trucks would run on the same street. We have eliminated about all of that crossover to optimize the routes. The last couple of weeks — we’re in week three of that reroute — that’s going to really help us get back on track, in addition to additional drivers.”
Bickford stressed that the company is trying hard to regroup, saying, “we’re working like crazy to get back on track and to become reliable and predictable.”
Replying to Bickford, Ward 4 Councilor Vanessa Pegram, a Waste Management customer, said, “Well, it worked today. So, they figured out there are three people on my cul-de-sac who all use Waste Management — and they actually backed up into our cul-de-sac because they just knew they had to get all three houses. So, it worked.”
Bickford said, “Our district manager is in charge of everything from Illinois down to Cape Girardeau, so he’s been on the ground every day in Farmington for the last two weeks overseeing operations. Any report of missed service, he’s been going and personally visiting these residents, and completing service; and then getting with the driver after he’s had a chance to analyze the situation and do what we call a ‘coaching session,’ which is a visit with the driver at that property and explain, ‘here’s what led to the service failure,’ and explain how we can get to reliability again. This has been given a lot of attention and we have a lot of resources down here.”
Ward 2 Councilor Chad Follis told Bickford he’d received several complaints from former Freedom Waste customers who had paid a year in advance for trash service who didn’t have their garbage picked up for several weeks once Waste Management took over the routes.
“Some of the folks feel like they’re owed some money back,” Follis said. “I mean, they paid for 52 weeks and now they’re maybe only going to get 46 weeks or something. How’s that going to work? What’s going to happen in that situation?
Bickford told Follis he didn’t have an answer for that specific situation but that he would check into it and get back with him.
“I don’t want to speak out of line and speak falsely,” he added. “But I’ll certainly bring that to leadership and come back to you with a resolution. I will say that collections should take place within 24 hours of the original planned date. Now, anything that’s not performed within that period, please let us know so that we can get on top of it and get that corrected permanently.”
Follis asked Bickford when the situation would improve to the point where the mayor and city council no longer receives calls from irate citizens.
“So, we have already hired 10 drivers,” Bickford said. “We had four start last week and seven more start this Monday. The training period is approximately six weeks from start to finish, when the driver can run the route themselves. It’s our hope that it’s going to be within six weeks you will start to see a dramatic increase, if not sooner.”
Ward 3 Councilor Chris Morrison asked Bickford how many Freedom From Waste drivers were retained by Waste Management when they acquired the company.
“We extended employment offers to all of the drivers,” Bickford said. “Some chose not to come over to Waste Management. Others did. I can’t speak to why exactly that was. I don’t know.”
Councilor Pegram told Bickford that one thing Waste Management could do to improve the situation would be to inform its customers if there have been changes made to the day of their trash collection.
“Maybe people just need to be notified that ‘your pickup date used to be Monday, but now it’s Thursday,’” Pegram said. “I feel like that may be of big significance, because mine was Monday, and now they just come every Thursday. So, if I were just being told, ‘don’t put your trash out on Monday,’ I think that would help.”
Bickford said “some postcards” had been sent out to customers who had changes in the day of their trash pickup but admitted that he didn’t know how many had been sent out. Pegram said that it would be helpful for customers to receive an email telling them their garbage was going to be picked up the next day, and then receive another on the day of pickup.
“We only have emails for about 25% of the customers, so we’d encourage folks that want to get those automated emails to reach out to us and update their contact information,” Bickford said. “You can also download the MyWM app from the Google and Apple app stores. You can create an account on the app and then you can track what your service schedule is and at the same time get notifications as to when there is a disruption. That will really come in handy, so you’ll know when there’s going to be a disruption due to winter weather or holiday schedule.”
Pegram noted that Freedom From Waste would call people to make them aware of service disruptions. Bickford responded that Waste Management also makes phone calls and sends text messages.
“That’s part of the standard practice,” he said. “Email, phone call and text message. If anyone feels like they’re not getting the communication, we encourage them to reach out and update their contact information, so we can get that information to you.”
At this point, Mayor Larry Forsythe addressed Bickford, saying, “In Farmington, we’re kind of a reach out and touch me kind of community. You might want to try a little more reaching out.”
Bickford told the council that Waste Management customers wanting to contact customer service can call 1-800-964-8988, send an email to ilmovalcustomerexperience@wm.com, or go to the website at www.wm.com and discuss any issues via virtual chat.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press
