Waste Management rep apologizes for trash issues

“We extended employment offers to all of the drivers,” Bickford said. “Some chose not to come over to Waste Management. Others did. I can’t speak to why exactly that was. I don’t know.”

Councilor Pegram told Bickford that one thing Waste Management could do to improve the situation would be to inform its customers if there have been changes made to the day of their trash collection.

“Maybe people just need to be notified that ‘your pickup date used to be Monday, but now it’s Thursday,’” Pegram said. “I feel like that may be of big significance, because mine was Monday, and now they just come every Thursday. So, if I were just being told, ‘don’t put your trash out on Monday,’ I think that would help.”

Bickford said “some postcards” had been sent out to customers who had changes in the day of their trash pickup but admitted that he didn’t know how many had been sent out. Pegram said that it would be helpful for customers to receive an email telling them their garbage was going to be picked up the next day, and then receive another on the day of pickup.