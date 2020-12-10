 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Bismarck native Gen. VanHerck readies NORAD for Santa tracking
WATCH NOW: Bismarck native Gen. VanHerck readies NORAD for Santa tracking

Gen. VanHerck readies NORAD for Santa tracking

Gen. Glen VanHerck calls the U.S. Space Command to make sure all systems are ready for tracking Santa on Christmas Eve.

 North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)

Bismarck native Gen. Glen VanHerck was recently promoted to commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM).

One of the many responsibilities of the new position is tracking Santa's path as he and his reindeer make their way around the world on Christmas Eve.

NORAD has been tracking Santa's path through the Christmas Eve sky for 65 years, and VanHerck ensured that the agency was adequately prepared for the task again this year in a fun, promotional video released this week. 

Using the Super Secret Santa phone, VanHerck called Gen. Jim Dickinson over at the U.S. Space Command to check the status of all the tracking satellites ahead of Santa's Christmas run.

Dickinson assured VanHerck that all of the agency's low-Earth-orbit, medium-Earth-orbit, and geosynchronous-orbiting satellites were operating at 100%.

Dickinson told VanHerck that RITS (Rudolph Inferred Tracking System) received some upgrades this year and was ready to go as well. VanHerck appeared pleased with the news and agreed that Rudolph is good.

In a display of Christmas magic, holiday decorations and trinkets began appearing on the two generals' desks as they spoke of the tracking preparations.

The short video ended with the generals wishing the world a happy holiday season.

"On behalf of the dedicated service members at NORAD NORTHCOM and U.S. Space Command, have a safe and happy holiday," said Dickinson.

Gen. VanHerck readies NORAD for Santa tracking

NORAD Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck sends a special thanks to the men and women of the U.S. Military after making preparations for the 65th annual Santa Tracker.

VanHerck took the opportunity to express gratitude to U.S. service members and their families as the holidays approach.

"And to all of our brave military families across the globe, your commitment and dedication is the greatest gift that our nations could ever ask for," VanHerck said.

To watch NORAD track Santa's delivery path on Christmas Eve, visit the Santa Tracker at https://www.noradsanta.org

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

