WATCH NOW: Proposed scenic byway through the Ozarks waits for local approval

Southeast Missouri residents, especially those who live in the Parkland, are already aware of the unique, scenic wonders that can be enjoyed along its byways, from gravel roads to interstates.

Inviting more people to enjoy those natural wonders is the aim of an organization called Scenic Missouri, which proposed an “Ozark Run” byway to the state highway department to preserve cultural, natural, archeological, rustic, historic or recreational roads.

If the effort is successful, the next step would be to approach national inclusion on a route that would connect it to byways in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The full national route, as currently proposed, would cover 1,155 miles, making it one of the five longest National Scenic Byways.

For now, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is proposing to tie together many of those beautiful routes into a proposed 375-mile-long scenic byway which would locally include areas in Washington and Iron counties. The commissions of those two counties have already expressed support for the project, as well as the mayor of Pilot Knob, Shelby Chan, according to MoDOT’s Missouri Application and Corridor Management Plan.

Several more communities will be asked for a vote of approval and a list of public meetings is being scheduled.

The entire Ozark Run Scenic Byway would involve six routes (Missouri Highways 21, 185, 106, and 19, and U.S. Highways 63 and 160), 11 counties (St. Louis, Jefferson, Franklin, Washington, Iron, Reynolds, Shannon, Oregon, Howell, Ozark and Taney), and eight incorporated towns (Hillsboro, Sullivan, Caledonia, Centerville, Ellington, Eminence, Alton and Forsyth).

No new roads would be built as part of the initiative, and civic and county participation is voluntary.

Of local interest, the St. Francois Sprint would run on Highway 21 from Highway 8 in Potosi to Highway 106 in Ellington. South of Potosi, the Ozark Run would pass through the historic town of Caledonia on the way to beautiful Arcadia Valley.

Arcadia Valley is where Pilot Knob, Ironton, and Arcadia offer visitors unique cultural, recreational, commercial and historic points of interest. Elephant Rocks, Johnson’s Shut-Ins, and Taum Sauk Mountain are three state parks nearby, and two divisions of the Mark Twain National Forest are in the vicinity.

South of Arcadia, the road passes through Royal Gorge, and the towns of Lesterville and Centerville, destinations for campers and river boaters. Then the road straightens out, the speed limit goes up a bit, and the spring ends in Ellington.

The Ozark Scenic Byway with its six sprints runs from St. Louis south to the St. Francois Mountains, across the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, west past Bull Shoals Lakes, and ends near Branson.

According to an Aug. 4 news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, each governmental agency located along the proposed route will receive a “Written Notice of Intent” requesting a public meeting be held within the next 30 days. The local cities and counties then must approve or disapprove the scenic byway designation through their communities. The application requires 100% local government approval before it’s taken to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for approval and official designation.

Nina Gilliam, a trustee of Caledonia and owner of Old Village Mercantile which is on the route, said she had heard mention of the proposed byway, and while she wasn’t yet versed on all the details, she thought it was a great idea.

“There’s just so much to see, do and enjoy in this area of Missouri,” she said. “I’ve always said, this is the best-kept secret down here. It's so beautiful, the Bellevue Valley and just this whole area is gorgeous. I think putting the scenic byways together would just be amazing to bring awareness of what we offer our visitors”

Gilliam pointed out the history of partnerships among many of the towns in the Parkland.

“I’m obviously a champion of the Village of Caledonia, but there's just so much more and all of our towns are doing such a great job of developing and coming up with new things. I hope it all goes through,” she said. “I think of Door County (Wisconsin) and how it’s a whole area, not just one particular town, and it’s become an amazing tourism destination.

“So many visit Branson and Lake of the Ozarks here in Missouri, and that’s great, but we offer a lot more hidden adventures that this byway could really draw attention to.”

And tourism packs a financial wallop in Missouri. The industry, according to the Department of Tourism, provides more than 304,000 tourism-related jobs and generates nearly $18 billion in tourism-related spending.

National corridors like the south’s Natchez Trace Parkway and the west coast’s Volcanic Legacy have reportedly made an annual impact of $142 million and $163 million, respectively, on the communities through which they run.

More information about the Ozark Run Scenic Byway proposal is located at modot.org/ozark-run-proposed-scenic-byway. Anyone along the route who is interested in providing feedback is encouraged to contact their local government agency.