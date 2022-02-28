Weible plans for retirement

This November will mark another changing of the guard in St. Francois County officeholders with Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible deciding to retire and not run for reelection.

Weible reflected on her fourth term as circuit clerk with more than 16 years in office and several previous years working in the court system.

“I always say I’m in my third tour,” she said. “I quit in 1998, then I came back and started working in 2002 for Shirley Williford after she had lost her election and Sandy Wells was coming in. I needed to go back to the state within five years to get my benefits all back. I was appointed after I won the primary in 2006. Sandy Wells — the circuit clerk at the time — resigned, so I was appointed. I had worked in the office and quit my job to run against her.”

That appointment was a bit unique in local politics and started Weible’s career as an elected official in an odd twist for the Democrat.

“I was appointed by (Republican Governor) Matt Blunt to finish Wells’ term,” she said. “I was almost a stepchild to the Democrats. I didn’t have a lot of fans party wise. I didn’t think it was a political position, but you find out different. I never thought I would see myself in politics. I would like to say that the naïve person in me when I started would say things like ‘This is not a political job or position.’”

Even though the circuit clerk is elected as a county official, Weible and all of the employees except one are paid by the state of Missouri and receive state benefits.

Not too many years after taking office, Weible had to contend with a major changes to her office’s operations.

“The courts consolidated at the end of 2009,” she said. “The courts used to be that the associate judges managed their clerks. In my first term, they moved the offices, remodeled the courthouse and we went through an audit. We hadn’t been audited for probably 12-15 years.”

Adding to the challenge of taking on new courts was what Weible considered her biggest problem during her tenure, taking on a staff member from another court that was stealing money.

“There had been thefts going on in the associate court and continued for a short time when it was consolidated and caught by one of my clerks,” she said. “It was devastating and the work involved was huge, but I had staff that always stepped up with whatever they had to do.”

Another problem throughout Weible’s terms has been the changes in the court personnel. Judges, prosecutors and lawyers occasionally change positions. All of these changes often require recusals and judges to visit from out of the circuit to handle some of the cases.

Weible started with the courts in 1991 in the associate division working for Judge James Pennoyer with what would now be considered primitive methods.

“We did hand written docket entries and got real excited when we got what was called a word processing typewriter,” she said. “We still have an electric typewriter here, we use it for some labels and forms, the newcomers look at and say ‘What’s this?’”

From the handwritten docket entries to using a word processing typewriter to computers has moved the office into a different, constantly evolving world for Weible and her crew.

“(We had to) keep two sets of records because nobody trusted the computers,” she said. “We had to have that paper to back it up. In 2013 we went strictly to electronic filing.

"Everything comes in through a queue, we don’t keep files. We keep the paper three days; that is the original docket and go back in and check it. We still have tons of old records in the basement on paper, we’re working on it. I still have projects we are working on to condense some of that.

“We were a pilot court in 2000 for the first computer system. Since 2000, all the cases are in the computer; not all documents are in there that you can see, but that’s coming. Now we have a new program, I’ve been through three since I started here.”

The evolution is not just from paper to computer, it applies to all aspects of documenting court proceedings.

“It’s a difficult job,” Weible said, “The clerk handbook has something like 4,000 pages in it. Every day there are changes to the handbook. The other day I counted 29 new things that are implemented. Every morning you have a list of things on the website you look up.

"It’s so bizarre, for years nothing changed, it was all the same. The same judges, none of that changed, then all of a sudden, everything started changing.”

Of course with everything else disrupted the last couple of years, COVID created problems for Weible and her office.

“The last two years with COVID, it’s been very different,” she said. “We had to stay open. When it started, half of the clerks would work from home. Half of the clerks came in and rotated days. We locked our doors at that time and we still have them locked. The Supreme Court says we still have to wear masks when we are in the hallways or courtrooms, we are still under the mask mandate. We couldn’t do jury trials. It caused a backlog, it jammed it up.”

Now that jury trials are resuming, Weible’s staff has to call in many more potential jurors for the cases than normal because they don’t know how many won’t show up because of sickness.

Plans for retirement

Weible turned to her activities post-retirement. She has no interest in sitting around doing nothing.

“I am going to have to find something to do, because I’ve had a job since I was a teenager,” she said. “I have some grandbabies that I want to get on that babysitting schedule. I have some in North Carolina that I want to visit more. My husband and I want to travel more. We like to golf and we really want to get better at it. I also want to hang out with my sister.”

Volunteering for her church is also on Weible’s to-do list, along with working with the local women’s shelter.

“The women’s shelter has been close to my heart, because of what we do here,” she said. “They’ve provided us with an advocate all the time. I would like to try and pay it forward.”

As far as finishing out this year, Weible has conflicting emotions on leaving her office after so many years, especially leaving her staff and the officials she interacts with daily.

“I have to say that I have a great staff, they work well together,” she said. “I was so ready to retire, but the closer it gets, the sadder I get because I really am so attached to them and proud of the job they do. The success of this has been not just because of the current staff, I’ve had some former employees that are really good, too. I’m going to miss my coworkers. I’ve had some of the best judges, they’ve always treated me fairly and let me do my job. I’ve been so fond of all of them.

“It’s afforded me so many opportunities that I would never have had. I made so many friends across the state with other clerks and formed a network with them. We’ve gone on vacations together.”

For Weible, there are many other thank-yous to go around for enabling her to do her work.

“I appreciate so much that people have trusted me with this job and that I was elected, it truly is humbling,” she said. “I could never thank my family and friends enough for helping me get elected, it was a job I wanted so badly and I wanted to do it well and I hope that I have.

“They say you know it’s time, and I know it’s time. I’m proud to have served St. Francois County. I hope that I’ve made a contribution to St. Francois County.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

