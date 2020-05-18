Weinhold pulls name from August ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A candidate for St. Francois County associate county commissioner for the northern district 2 announced this week that he has pulled his name from the August primary ballot and general election in November.

Republican candidate Steve Weinhold said Monday that he is no longer seeking election to the associate commissioner’s seat.

Weinhold said he believes another candidate seeking the position, David Kater, would be a better fit for the position at this time and said he and Kater share a lot of the same values and ideas.

“When I saw that David had put his name in the hat — I was really happy that he did that,” Weinhold said. “I met him, and he’s a really good person.

“He’s true to his word,” Weinhold said of Kater, who currently serves as mayor of Desloge. “He’s done marvelous things with Desloge, and in my opinion, I feel like he is a better candidate, and he has the time and ability to dedicate to the office where I necessarily don’t.”

Weinhold said the other reason he suspended his campaign is that he didn’t feel he was going to have enough time to prioritize the position as he is currently working toward starting a new local business.

Candidates seeking election to the position now include Kater and Greg Montgomery on the Republican ticket. Democrat Incumbent Patrick Mullins is seeking re-election to the office in the November general election.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

