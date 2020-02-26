Weinhold runs for associate county commissioner

On Wednesday, Steven Weinhold, of Park Hills, officially announced his candidacy for St. Francois County associate county commissioner for the northern district 2 as a Republican.

Area residents will take to the polls to vote on this position in November’s general election.

“It is with the utmost humility and servanthood that I am officially announcing my candidacy for associate county commissioner, Northern District 2 for St. Francois County,” said Weinhold. “I have been a proud resident of this great county since 1997.”

In the past, Weinhold has served as a police officer for various area agencies and has been a local business owner for 13 years. Weinhold and his wife, Krystal, have three children and reside in Park Hills.

“I retired from law enforcement to pursue being a stay-at-home dad, raising my children while being a pastor at a non-denominational church in Farmington,” Weinhold explained. “I drove a medical transport vehicle and was so blessed to be able to help provide rides for the people in my community.”

Weinhold later became a commercial pilot for a company in St. Louis and finished his career flying corporate jets for a company in Chesterfield.