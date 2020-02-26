Weinhold runs for associate county commissioner

On Wednesday, Steven Weinhold, of Park Hills, officially announced his candidacy for St. Francois County associate county commissioner for the northern district 2 as a Republican.
Area residents will take to the polls to vote on this position in November’s general election.
“It is with the utmost humility and servanthood that I am officially announcing my candidacy for associate county commissioner, Northern District 2 for St. Francois County,” said Weinhold. “I have been a proud resident of this great county since 1997.”
In the past, Weinhold has served as a police officer for various area agencies and has been a local business owner for 13 years. Weinhold and his wife, Krystal, have three children and reside in Park Hills.
“I retired from law enforcement to pursue being a stay-at-home dad, raising my children while being a pastor at a non-denominational church in Farmington,” Weinhold explained. “I drove a medical transport vehicle and was so blessed to be able to help provide rides for the people in my community.”
You have free articles remaining.
Weinhold later became a commercial pilot for a company in St. Louis and finished his career flying corporate jets for a company in Chesterfield.
“During most of this time, I was elected by my community as a councilperson for Ward 4 in Park Hills, where I have been heavily involved in establishing a better and safer community while working to fix infrastructure and reduce our spending,” said Weinhold. “I am the co-founder and president of the Old No. 9 Garden Club, and I am now working toward bringing a full-time recycling center to St. Francois County with a tentatively planned location in Park Hills.”
Weinhold explained his motivation for seeking election to the associate county commissioner seat.
“My goals are simple,” he said. “I want to bring new ideas and proposals to our county that will bolster the economy, give long-overdue raises to the sheriff’s department, weed out and destroy internal corruption, and to bring recycling to our area.”
Weinhold said another primary goal he has for the county is to do whatever he can to eliminate the opioid abuse problem that exists. He said he plans to proactively address all crime in the county, but specifically, he wants to attack the opioid problem, which has affected so many local residents and families.
“We are so blessed to live in such a great county with so many great people,” he added. “I have been your public servant behind-the-scenes for well over 20 years, and Lord willing, you will allow me to further serve you as associate county commissioner."
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com