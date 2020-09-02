Wilkinson prepares to retire

St. Francois County Associate Commissioner Gay Wilkinson lost his bid for reelection in the Aug. 4 primary election.
In an interview with the Daily Journal/Farmington Press, Wilkinson, a Farmington native and lifelong resident, reflected upon his recent electoral loss, his many years of public service, and the enjoyment he receives from his involvement in an unconventional hobby.
“It changes things, but it’s not for the worst,” Wilkinson said concerning his election loss. “This is the democratic process. I’ve had people say, ‘You’ve done a good job’. I’m thankful to hear those nice words, but other people can do that, too. I didn’t know anything about county government until I got there. You learn when you get there. I served as mayor, but that really didn’t qualify for this role. I’m confident Kary Buckley will do a good job.
“My wife and kids ask what I’m going to do. I don’t know, but I will find something to do. I’m going to be a commissioner for five more months, I have time. I believe that if one door closes, another opens. I don’t envision sitting around doing nothing.”
Wilkinson has always sought to run a positive campaign.
“The philosophy I’ve always held is, I think anyone who wants to run for elective office, and they’re qualified, they ought to be able to stand for that election. It doesn’t have to be hateful; it doesn’t have to be adversarial — doesn’t have to be running against someone. You can’t make your candle brighter by blowing out someone else’s candle.”
Wilkinson believes the county commission's primary role is to keep a watchful eye on the county.
“You’re there to protect the county from fraudulent use, bad practices, legal stuff, limiting liability,” he said. “I know there are people — not necessarily here — that get those roles for control of how this goes here and that goes there. State statutes regulate a lot of things you can and cannot do.”
Wilkinson started his first term as commissioner on the same day that St. Francois became a first-class county. So, in a sense, both he and the county went through a maturation process over the past eight years.
“Going to first class was a no-brainer I think,” he said. “There was a committee of citizens. It was decided that we would pursue it because it would only cause us to improve rather than just stay stagnant.
"That first class [designation] started the very day I started — Jan 1, 2012. We still had policies and procedures that we did — we are still working on — trying to adapt them to what we are and what we should be. There’s no way you can financially make all the changes that you need to do [immediately].”
Wilkinson's primary task during his two terms in office has been to help upgrade and transform the road and bridge department. During that time, the county hired skilled operators, dramatically upgraded equipment, and moved operations from the dilapidated building on Maple Street to a renovated facility on Woodlawn Drive, next to the Farmington Regional Stockyards.
Wilkinson also assembled a group of county employees to upgrade the county’s policy manual that hadn’t been revised since 1993.
“I said, 'Why don’t we get a group of employees together and go through the old policy book and see what it is and what it should be?' It took over a year to go through things — then we sent it to our attorney. We took it to the commission and the commission approved it. We set it up to where it should be reviewed every other year so that we have a current one all the time. I didn’t do it, but I held the meetings and we got this thing done.”
Prior to serving as Division 1 commissioner, Wilkinson served first as a Farmington councilman and later the city's mayor.
“I ran for Ward III council member and I didn’t win the first time,” he said. “The next time around, I started getting contacts from the city council. I ran again and did win. That was in 1988. I served on there for five years and then Mayor [Michael] O’Brien leaned over and said, ‘I’m not running for reelection and I would like for you to consider it.’
"I won. It was wonderful. I learned a whole lot when I was mayor — mainly of what you shouldn’t do. It wasn’t purposefully, you learn as you go. If you could go back and change things, I would have, but not for political gain. You just learn.”
While still a councilman, Wilkinson led the way on construction of the water tower that sits adjacent to US 67, a landmark seen by everyone coming into Farmington from the north. Its funding came from water radionucleide treatments that turned out not to be necessary.
“We had been collecting sales tax toward that goal," he said. "We had this money and we aren’t going to do that now. The bond said [it was] for water improvements. We could build a water tower we sorely needed. I was still on the council. I was chairman of the committee it came under to get that going.”
Whenever Wilkinson discussed the various projects he took part in while in office, he didn't try to claim sole credit. Instead he spoke of how he supported and helped out in the project's completion.
“One of the neatest things that occurred while I was mayor, this was about the beginning of Farmington’s boom,” he said. “One of the questions on the ballot when I was mayor was 'shall we build a community center?' It was a hot topic with people for and against it. We did get some architectural renderings and it was really neat. I actively supported that. If you go to the community center, the plaque on the wall by the stairs said I was mayor. That tickles me to death. I didn’t do it, but I was involved in it and that was a major thing.”
Wilkinson served only one term as Farmington mayor, losing his reelection bid to a man who at that time was a relatively unknown local businessman by the name of Kevin Engler.
“I enjoyed my term as mayor," Wilkinson said. "It was an honor and a privilege. I enjoyed doing it. I was busier at that job than I am at this one.”
Engler later appointed Wilkinson to the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) on which he spent 18 years seeking to attract industry to the area. Despite his many years in public service, however, Wilkinson admits there is a downside.
“Sometimes there’s no easy answer to things and sometimes there’s no answer at all,” he said. “One guy told me, ‘Don’t confuse me with the facts, I have my mind made up!’ That pretty much says it all.”
For many years Wilkinson was a fixture at the now-shuttered Mineral Area Regional Medical Center on Weber Road.
“I started when I was 16 working as an orderly,” he said. “I did several other things. When I was in high school they let me work evening shift, then in the summer they let me work day shift.”
As time went on, Wilkinson moved up in the hospital's organization and eventually took over a department.
“What I did was cardiopulmonary or respiratory care,” he said. “That was under therapy at that time. It was separating and becoming a field of its own. There was a school offered at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City that I was accepted to. The hospital gave me a leave of absence to get the training and gave me a stipend. When I came back, they split it off and made it a department. I had a department with about 13 people in it. We just cooked right along and did good.
“When I got to thinking about running for commissioner, I knew I would be retiring sometime soon. When I won it in early August, my anniversary date at the hospital was Sept. 1 — 44 years to the day — that was my retirement time. That first month while I was waiting to get that role, that’s when I did the anvil monument in the cemetery.”
The impressively large anvil monument he had placed near his future burial site at Farmington's Masonic Cemetery is to serve as a remembrance of Wilkinson’s main hobby and one of which most locals are already aware — anvil shooting. Calling anvils "his obsession," through the years, Wilkinson has traveled to a number of states where he participated in anvil shooting competitions. He has also been the subject of a variety of television profiles.
Wilkinson said his involvement with anvil shooting all started with a passing mention made by an elderly man while visiting one of his neighbors.
“Mr. Trokey had a lot of guys," he said. "Old guys would come by. One of the guys said something about ‘ringing the anvil.’ I said what was that? He said they used to do that at the end of an all-day event when he was a young boy. He was too young to know how it was done. I never heard about it for several years after that.”
The idea was revived after a chance visit by Wilkinson to a local gun store.
“For several years I was into reload ammunition,” he said. “There was a gun store out on AA Highway. I was out there visiting one day and they asked if I could use some black powder.
“There was an old man who had four or five pounds of black powder, and he didn’t want anything for it. I dialed his number. His name was Nichols. I had asked at the gun store if he shoots blackpowder guns and they said, 'No, he shoots anvils.'”
Wilkinson struck up an acquaintance with the 89-year-old-man who taught him how to shoot an anvil. Unfortunately, the friendship was to be short-lived.
“He asked, ‘When I die, would you shoot an anvil in remembrance of me?’" Wilkinson recalled. "I told him I would. He died two months later.”
Once word began circulating that Wilkinson was practicing the relatively rare art of anvil shooting, he started receiving calls from people all over asking him to perform.
“When I started doing it, I was gone every weekend somewhere shooting an anvil for somebody,” he said. “Then festivals started calling me. Lake of the Ozarks had a Mountain Man Festival. Those people would pay me $400 to shoot Saturday and Sunday. I did that over 20 years. I went a lot of places.”
In the last several years, especially after having his knees replaced, Wilkinson began cutting back and rarely shoots his anvils anymore.
“It got to where I could lift an anvil, but I couldn’t walk with it,” he said. “This is really a younger man’s sport, but I still enjoy it. I shot my shooting anvil twice this spring. I know I can do it again. I am tickled with that.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
